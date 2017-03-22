The February 2017 cover of Rhapsody, promoting its “American Style: the country’s best interior design,” features WRJ Design as the best designers in the Mountain region. "I think an interior should unfold like a wonderful novel," says WRJ Design principal Rush Jenkins.

WRJ Design, headquartered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is among a coveted short list of five American designers selected to share their regional design perspectives in the February 2017 issue of Rhapsody magazine, United Airlines’ luxury publication for first- and business-class travelers.

The article titled “From Sea to Well-Appointed Sea,” spoke with select interior design firms spanning the country to learn their respective aesthetics from five distinct regions: Southern, Palm Springs, Mountain, Southwest and New England. WRJ Design was chosen as the best of the Mountain region and shared the firm’s story. “An Idaho farm boy who studied landscape architecture and fine art and previously worked as a design curator for Sotheby’s New York, Jenkins brings a unique high-country-meets-fine-art-background to the work he creates,” writes Rhapsody of WRJ Design CEO Rush Jenkins, who, with COO Klaus Baer, founded the firm in Wyoming in 2010.

Noting the firm’s 2016 Home of the Year Award from Mountain Living magazine, Rhapsody goes on to characterize WRJ’s sophisticated high-alpine look as “combining the West’s natural beauty and rich history with internationally sourced pieces—from Turkish textiles to German furs—and a distinctly modern sensibility.”

“We are honored to be chosen by Rhapsody for their American style feature in the company of such talented designers from across the country,” says Jenkins, “and to represent the Mountain region, which is in our roots, in our hearts and plays a huge part in everything we do in design.”

The Rhapsody article features several images of WRJ-designed mountain homes and describes the projects’ rugged natural materials as inspired by the landscape, as well as detailing some of the carefully curated alpine-rustic accents the firm prefers.

“I think there are those rustic elements that are part of the region that can be brought into the architecture and interiors in creative ways that don’t feel heavy,” Jenkins says in the article, referencing the Mountain region’s shift in recent years toward a cleaner contemporary aesthetic. He adds, “I think an interior should unfold like a wonderful novel.”

About WRJ Design:

Headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, WRJ Design imparts the special serenity of its local Teton landscape to interior designs in Jackson Hole and across the country. Begun out of a passion for great design by Rush Jenkins and Klaus Baer, WRJ creates experiences and environments through its designs that provide timeless reflections of homeowners and their collections. WRJ is also known for exhibition designs that offer insight into the lives of luminaries as they showcase the objects they loved. Winner of the 2016 Home of the Year from Mountain Living magazine, WRJ Design also creates the blog Hunt X Gather, named one of the Top 100 Interior Design Blogs on the web. For more information visit http://www.wrjdesign.com.

Media Contact: Amy Stark, amy(at)wordprmarketing(dot)com, 307.734.5335