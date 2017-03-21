Windstar Has Record Booking Week For Award-Winning Tahiti Cruises

Wind Spirit sails to Bora Bora on weekly cruises around Tahiti. The South Pacific region continues to grow as a trending travel destination and there’s no better way to experience this gorgeous part of the world than in Tahiti on the deck of a Windstar ship under sail. ~ Windstar President John Delaney

It’s clear that the popularity of small ship cruising is a fast growing trend in travel and cruising, as upscale small ship operator Windstar Cruises announces a record booking week for cruises to Tahiti and the Tuamotu Islands. Windstar’s romantic and unique style of cruising is unmatched when it comes to enjoying Tahiti’s sun-soaked beaches, crystal-clear waters, incredible sea and wildlife, and exotic tropical island ports in casually elegant style.

“Our Tahiti cruises are more popular than ever,” said Windstar President John Delaney. “Just last week we had a record week for Tahiti cruise bookings, our best yet. The South Pacific region continues to grow as a trending travel destination and there’s no better way to experience this gorgeous part of the world than on the deck of a Windstar ship under sail.”

Cruisers, travelers and travel agents alike are discovering Windstar’s intimate and romantic Tahiti-based sailing ship Wind Spirit with thousands of feet of sail and just 148 guests on board. The exclusivity of the Tahitian Islands paired with the value of top-rated cruises, and the warm hospitality of the expert crew creates an idyllic, bucket list experience that has been named one of the most romantic vacations in the world as recognized by numerous industry awards and endorsements including:



Best Overall Small Ships — 2017 Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards (2 of top 5; 17 individual awards)

2017 GOLD LIST — Condé Nast Traveler (Named by editors 5th consecutive year)

#1 Best Boutique Cruise Line — USA Today "10Best" Readers' Choice Travel Award

Top Cruise Line for Couples” in the BRIDES Best Honeymoons Awards

Most Romantic Cruise Line — Porthole Cruise Magazine’s 18th Annual Readers' Choice Awards

“Best for Romance” Luxury Category, 2016 Editors’ Picks Awards — Cruise Critic U.S. & U. K.

2016 Healthy Travel Awards — SHAPE Magazine

Top Small Cruise Lines under 500 passengers — Condé Nast Traveler’s 29th Readers’ Choice Awards

“Windstar's masted sailing yachts have long been favorites with honeymooners and couples of all ages. Breathtaking sail aways, alfresco dining and late-night stargazing all create an air of romance. Now that Windstar has added three yacht-style ships, the romance comes indoors, too, with spacious suites and several lounges for evening entertainment or a tête-à-tête over drinks,” editors of Cruise Critic raved.

Ranking Windstar as “Best in Cruise” and “Tops in Activities” SHAPE editors were most impressed by “ … the cruise line’s unique water sports platforms, which are unmatched in the tropics with unlimited and complimentary access to snorkel gear, stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, and more.”

The Watersports Platform is a brand differentiator and guest favorite on board Windstar’s small ships.

Windstar makes a Tahiti dream trip attainable for those seeking the perfect celebration destination. Tahiti, Bora Bora, and Moorea Islands are top of search when it comes to luxury and romance, but costly airfare, expensive lodging and food costs can deter travelers. Windstar has curated a value-laden Tahiti “Cruise+Air+Hotel” cruise package starting at $3,999 per guest that adds extraordinary appeal to the romance of the South Pacific.

Recently seen on NBC’s popular national morning TV show, TODAY With Kathie Lee & Hoda, Windstar Tahiti cruise packages were the top prize in a “Honeymoon Do-Over” contest that ran in February. Three lucky couples (whose original honeymoons had gone badly) won an amazing 7-day Dreams of Tahiti cruise vacation.

“We have an incredible, year-round product in French Polynesia,” said Delaney. “Sailing aboard our beautiful sailing yacht Wind Spirit in one of the most picturesque regions of the world surpasses all expectations for any vacation. NBC was wonderful to work with and we were thrilled to have TODAY viewers learn more about the benefits of small ship cruising on Windstar. Congratulations to the winners, they are in for a treat like no other!”

The small ship line offers 7-, 10- and 11-day year-round sailings from Papeete, Tahiti with convenient direct flights via Los Angeles. For additional information on small ship cruising and South Pacific sailings, contact a travel professional or Windstar Cruises by phone at 877-958-7718 or email info(at)windstarcruises.com, or visit http://www.windstarcruises.com.