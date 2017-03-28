The strength of our RSSearch Registry study is the large number of patients treated in a uniform manner with high dose SBRT, representing the largest series reported in the literature to date.

The Radiosurgery Society (RSS), a non-profit medical society dedicated to advancing the science and clinical practice of radiosurgery, announced today the publication of a sixth manuscript leveraging data from its RSSearch Patient Registry, a multi-institutional, observational registry established to standardize data collection from patients treated with stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT).

The recent study, entitled Lung metastases treated with stereotactic body radiotherapy: the RSSearch® patient Registry’s experience, published in the February issue of Radiation Oncology, examined outcomes from 447 patients treated for lung metastases using SBRT. The study found 5 year survival of 21.8 percent consistent with the survival benefit of local treatment such as surgery previously published for low volume metastatic disease (oligometastases). The study also found that patients with smaller metastases treated with higher doses of SBRT with a biological effective dose of at least 100Gy had the best local control. There was no difference in local control between different tumor types however survival was improved for breast and head and neck cancer consistent with a longer natural history.

“The strength of our RSSearch Registry study is the large number of patients treated in a uniform manner with high dose SBRT, representing the largest series reported in the literature to date,” said Rachelle Lanciano, M.D., Chair of Radiation Oncology at Crozer-Keystone Health System/Philadelphia CyberKnife and Adjunct clinical associate professor Drexel University. “Randomized trials are underway to assess the survival benefit of local treatment for oligometastases and until those trials are reported, prospective registry series like our recent study are extremely valuable in helping to guide treatment decisions.”

“The RSSearch Patient Registry is an important resource in expanding knowledge and understanding of SRS and SBRT treatment practices and outcomes,” said Joanne Davis, Ph.D., Executive Director, RSS, “Not only is this the sixth manuscript generated from RSSearch data, it is the third focused on SBRT for the treatment of lung tumors, providing clinicians with important clinical information on the use of SRS/SBRT to treat this highly prevalent and very deadly form of cancer.”

Currently, more than 40 centers worldwide are participating in the RSSearch Patient Registry with screening, treatment and follow-up data from more than 19,000 patients treated with SRS/SBRT. Data includes patient demographics, payer information, treatment practices and outcome information.

The RSSearch Registry is managed by the RSS and the RSSearch Clinical Advisory Committee, made up of professionals involved in the management and care of patients treated with SRS/SBRT. Participation is voluntary and all centers treating patients with SRS/SBRT clinically are encouraged to participate by emailing Jan Jenkins, RN, Clinical Programs Manager RSS, at jjenkins@therss.org.

The RSSearch Patient Registry (formerly known as ReCKord Registry) was developed in 2005 by a Clinical Advisory Board of radiation oncologists, neurosurgeons, medical oncologists and medical physicists to provide a method to collect standardized data on SRS/SBRT.

