Code Names Jeff Spridgeon as Director of North American Sales

Code, a technology leader of image-based barcode readers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Spridgeon as Director of North American Sales. The appointment comes with the fullest confidence that Mr. Spridgeon will provide the leadership and strategic direction required for a sales team focused on acquiring new business across Code’s serviceable markets.

“Jeff is a strong addition to our management team and we’re excited to have him on board,” said Garrett Russell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Code. “His impressive leadership and experience will play an integral part of our organization’s success in achieving our plans for growth.”

Mr. Spridgeon brings more than 16 years and over $3B of sales and operational experience to Code. In his most recent position as Executive Director of Sales at Dell Software, he integrated and led the sales teams of Quest Software, Kace, Boomi, and AppAssure, a combined sales organization of more than 80 sales representatives.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Code team”, said Jeff Spridgeon. “I’ve built my career leading sales teams that exceed customer expectations while achieving aggressive corporate goals. I look forward to continuing that level of excellence with an already outstanding Code team.”

Prior to joining Dell Software, Mr. Spridgeon was a Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Quest Software, Inc., which was acquired by Dell in 2012. At Quest, he relocated and rebuilt the worldwide software maintenance sales organization, establishing headquarters locations in Columbus, Ohio and Cork, Ireland. He had previously managed worldwide sales compensation for Quest as Senior Director of Sales Operations. Spridgeon joined Quest through the acquisition of Aelita Software, where he was Senior Director of Sales Operations. In four years at Aelita, he was responsible for leading sales efforts as well as customer contract negotiation, sales compensation management, renewal sales, CRM systems, territory planning, and sales analysis.

About Code

Code is a technology leader in image-based barcode reading solutions. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of image-based barcode reading hardware and software solutions to enhance productivity and exceed customers’ expectations for superior barcode reading performance, ergonomic design, equipment durability, and seamless integration with their operations. Servicing a diverse range of industries and environments, Code’s products are used in critical applications in healthcare, public safety, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and a range of other diverse industries.

Code’s 2D Revolution™ image processing and decoding solution is the de facto choice for enterprise-grade barcode scanning software technology that enables rapid, accurate decoding of virtually any barcode symbology, of virtually any quality and curvature – every time without fail. As the backbone of Code’s product line and with the flexibility to integrate with any device, operating system, and application, 2D Revolution ensures you can reliably capture the barcode data you need, in the way you want, at the pace your business demands. 2D Revolution is the only decoder to support the proprietary GoCode® symbology which uses encryption to secure and prevent illicit reading of sensitive data.

Code's worldwide headquarters are located in Salt Lake City, USA, and has regional headquarters in China, Singapore and The Netherlands. For more information, visit http://www.codecorp.com