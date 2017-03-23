Operations Summit has a track record of bringing together the best minds in omnichannel retail to exchange ideas on where the industry is, and where it’s headed,” said Todd Everett, president and CEO of Newgistics.

Over 800 operations and fulfillment pros are will convene at Pittsburgh’s David L. Lawrence Convention Center March 27-29, kicking off the 6th annual Operations Summit, the one conference exclusively about direct-to-customer and omnichannel operations.

“Operations Summit has a track record of bringing together the best minds in omnichannel retail to exchange ideas on where the industry is, and where it’s headed – and that’s why we’ve been a long time attendee and sponsor,” said Todd Everett, president and CEO of Newgistics. “As a headline sponsor this year, we’re looking forward to greeting new and familiar faces on the show floor, hosting an evening riverboat cruise, and speaking alongside our customers and partners on the topic of brand experience to bring our collective knowledge to the conference schedule. As always, we know this will be time well spent.”

The summit features six conference tracks which attendees can choose to follow, including Omnichannel Operations, Executive Management; Warehouse & Fulfillment, Shipping & Delivery, Customer Experience and a newly added Technology & Innovation track.

Speakers include leaders from such major companies as Limited Stores, BirchBox, QVC, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Macy’s, Wayfair, Vermont Teddy Bear, GNC, Lane Bryant, Stage Stores, JackThreads, Hudson’s Bay, Newegg, Boot Barn, Nordstrom, The Tie Bar, and Boll and Branch.

“As e-commerce shopping continues to grow, ProShip has been helping retailers manage the large influx of orders,” said Tim Casey, President of ProShip, Inc. “We are pleased to be a Platinum Sponsor of Operations Summit and to share our innovative solutions at a live case study with our valued customer and e-commerce powerhouse, Mason Companies. Attendees will be able to see firsthand how shipping software and fit-to-size packaging can be critical elements in warehouse automation and business success.”

The summit once again features Facility Tours; companies offering tours of include FedEx Ground, SEKO Logistics, Giant Eagle – OK Grocery and Giant Eagle – HBC Warehouse.

Operations Summit features the 3rd annual Excellence in Customer Experience Awards ceremony will take place March 29 in a luncheon ceremony, with winners to be revealed in categories including Best Packaging, Best Shipping & Delivery Experience, Excellence in Brand Communication, Best Customer Returns Experience, Customer Experience Leader, and Retail Innovator of the Year.

ABOUT THE OPERATIONS SUMMIT

Multichannel Merchant’s Operations Summit is the only conference exclusively about direct-to-customer and omnichannel operations & fulfillment. Attending the Operations Summit will help executives ensure that their entire operations organization – warehousing, order management, shipping, inventory management, systems and contact center team – are they best they can be. It will help managers become more efficient, make customers happy, cut costs, develop the best people, ship faster, and find the right technologies and vendors.

ABOUT MULTICHANNEL MERCHANT

Multichannel Merchant connects sellers of merchandise direct to customer across multiple channels. We provide the insights, best practices and community they need to optimize their customer experiences through improved marketing, ecommerce and operations.

Visit us at http://www.multichannelmerchant.com Follow us on Twitter @mcmerchant and @MCMoperations or join our LinkedIn Groups: Multichannel Merchant and Operations and Fulfillment for year round networking, community and exclusive offers. Also, be sure to like our Facebook page.