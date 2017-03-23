As an artist in New York City, I draw a lot of my inspiration from the streets, organic patterns such as the cellular structure of plants and the cosmos. Stylistically I gravitate towards the psychedelic and surreal.

Home Dynamix, a celebrated manufacturer of home textiles, is launching several new rug lines in collaboration with New York muralist and artist RJ Raizk. Raizk specializes in engaging graphic murals that can be found in some of Manhattan’s trendiest hot spots, and Home Dynamix helps to translate these hip micro-patterns into contemporary rugs that allow anyone to have a piece of New York City’s newest art craze in their own home.

“As an artist in New York City, I draw a lot of my inspiration from the streets, organic patterns such as the cellular structure of plants and the cosmos. Stylistically I gravitate towards the psychedelic and surreal, anything that can remove people from their everyday lives”, said RJ. “We all need an escape from our individual routines once in a while and that is my motive. I tend to create in waves and whatever looks good to me at the time is what I move forward with”.

“I’m excited for the introduction of our new RJ Raizk line. I knew as soon as I saw one of his murals, that RJ’s work was one-of-a-kind and there was nothing like it in the home décor industry”, said Yuval Evar, Executive Vice President at Home Dynamix.

The RJ Raizk line of area rugs features high-quality collections that are uniquely constructed to truly encompass the non-traditional, cool, dualistic designs that are true to the RJ Raizk brand.

The LUMINESCENCE collection brings new life to RJ’s black and white murals with splashes of turquoise blues, creams, and tans. True to RJ’s efforts to create pieces that are subtly unique, the Luminescence area rugs are specially woven to give off a metallic, silver-foil effect that really highlights RJ’s artwork.

The MINERVA collection is the best of both Home Dynamix and RJ Raizk. Plush, luxurious chenille rugs feel ultra-luxe and cozy underfoot. RJ’s modern designs are accentuated through an embossing effect that gives these rugs a three-dimensional look, giving the graphic patterns the perfect pop.

The RJ Raizk rug line for Home Dynamix can be seen on http://www.homedynamix.com and will be available for purchase in the early summer at participating retailers.

