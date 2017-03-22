Menasha Receives Shop! Global Award

Menasha, the industry’s largest independent, retail-focused packaging and merchandising solutions provider, takes home a Global award at the 7th annual Shop! Global Awards for its Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts Toaster display. The display was recognized in the food, grocery and convenience, semi-permanent category.

Each year, the Shop! Global Awards find and celebrate international greatness in point-of-purchase advertising displays and marketing-at-retail activations by pulling together winning displays from around the world. This year, Shop! Global Awards recognized 20 winners selected among 19 categories.

“Companies like Menasha are setting the standard for innovation and creativity in the point-of-purchase and marketing-at-retail industry,” said Steven Weiss, CEO of Shop! “The Global Awards are run in 24 countries globally, and this year we received 63 entries. The winners represent the international best-in-class of in-store marketing initiatives. Congratulations to Menasha for achieving this incredible honor.”

Menasha’s Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts Toaster display also previously won an international product design award from the International Interior Design Association in March 2016.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized among the industry’s best in the world,” Dennis Bonn, Menasha vice president of marketing, said. “This Shop! Global Award confirms that Menasha continues to be a leader in producing creative, innovative solutions that bring retail marketing success to our consumer packaged goods clients.”

The Shop! Global Award winners will be recognized on March 29 at GlobalShop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Menasha

Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, based in Neenah, Wisconsin, is a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation and has approximately 3,300 employees at locations across North America. Menasha Packaging is a leading provider of graphic consumer packaging, merchandising solutions, corrugated packaging, food packaging, shipping containers, material handling solutions, and pack-out and fulfillment services.

With a network of design, sales service centers, corrugated and paperboard manufacturing plants, and fulfillment facilities located throughout North America, the company's mission is to help its customers protect, move, and promote their products better than anyone else. Visit its website at http://www.menasha.com.

About Menasha Corporation

Menasha Corporation is a leading corrugated and plastic packaging manufacturer and supply chain solutions provider specializing in retail merchandising packaging and displays, plastic reusable containers and pallets, protective packaging interiors, and packaging supply chain and fulfillment services. Menasha Corporation’s products and services are used by major food, beverage, consumer products, healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial and automotive companies. Established in 1849, Menasha Corporation is one of America’s oldest privately held, family-owned manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company employs approximately 5,600 employees in more than 100 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.menashacorporation.com.

