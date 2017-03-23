ZS3 Ultrasound System With the ability to scan in a patient’s individual barcode, all ultrasound procedures and patient data are tracked throughout the entire exam creating billing information immediately upon the completion of the exam.

Mindray, a developer of next generation ultrasound technology, will feature a significant new upgrade for its ZONARE ZS3 ultrasound system at the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) congress being held in Orlando March 25 – 29, 2017. The new upgrade enables barcode-to-billing workflow for simplified billing, asset management and transducer specific tracking for greater level of disinfection management. The new upgrade also provides improved contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), in support of this growing imaging technique as well.

“Using our patented ZONE Sonography Technology (ZST) to develop this newest upgrade, we are able to create spatially compounded B-mode images using acoustic data from a single transmitted wave compared with conventional compounding methods which require multiple transmissions,” said Glen McLaughlin, PhD, chief product officer, Mindray. “In addition, this upgrade enables the clinician to simplify billing by providing barcode-to-billing workflow. It also can provide greater asset management to help optimize system usage by offering automated exam volume reports for each individual system."

The CEUS image optimization advancement uses a recently developed digital synthetic spatial compounding (DSSC) technology. DSSC could be especially useful with CEUS imaging as the system is able to interrogate the region of interest with just one acoustic wavefront, significantly reducing the destruction of micro-bubbles. The system’s software then rapidly processes the received echo information, resulting in enhanced image clarity due to greater retention of micro-bubble volume.

With the ability to scan in a patient’s individual barcode, all ultrasound procedures and patient data are tracked throughout the entire exam creating billing information immediately upon the completion of the exam. This offers a significant workflow enhancement and helps avoid lost revenue data, which can impact revenue outcomes.

The asset tracking capability lets the department administrator know exactly how many exams are being performed on each individual system. This aids in ensuring optimal use of every system throughout the department or facility and enhances asset management. Finally, the transducer specific tracking can provide a new level of patient safety monitoring.

“Working with a leading healthcare provider which owns multiple ZS3 systems, Mindray engineers at our Innovation Center in Silicon Valley placed a microchip within each transducer for all of these systems,” said McLaughlin. “When the patient’s information is scanned into their electronic health record (EHR), the system automatically transmits the identity of the clinician conducting the procedure along with the serial number of the transducer being used into that patient’s EHR.”

This enables transducer specific tracking used on each individual patient. Should any issues arise, the transducer can be identified and examined for possible cause. Transducer specific tracking can help support the Joint Commission’s high level of disinfection protocol.

“Our customer is implementing this new technology throughout its facilities as one of its many gold standards in patient care,” said McLaughlin. “We believe this practice will eventually be required in every U.S. point-of-care environment within the next couple of years. Upgrades such as this highlight the power of ZST as it continues to add new capabilities which support better workflow and excellence in patient care.”

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices worldwide. Its global headquarters are located in Shenzhen, China, North American headquarters in Mahwah, New Jersey, a technology innovation center (formerly ZONARE) in Silicon Valley, California and multiple sales offices in major international markets. From the main manufacturing and engineering base in China, the company supplies, through a worldwide distribution network, a broad range of products across three primary business segments, which include patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics and medical imaging systems. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com