Bouclair Names Lucernex As Lease Administration Partner

Lucernex™ announced today that Bouclair, a leading Canadian home decor and furniture retailer, has selected Lucernex’s lease administration and lease accounting software solution to manage its real estate and equipment leases.

“Lucernex’s cloud-based software came highly recommended by many of my colleages in the retail industry and fits our needs. We will be able to improve the efficiency of our internal processes and stay ahead of costs,” said Denis Gagnon, vice president, information technology at Bouclair.

Lucernex™ OneClick is a powerful financial tool that allows organizations to proactively manage their real estate leases, control costs and stay compliant with mandated regulatory guidelines. OneClick is fully integrated so the IT team is not burdened with complex integrations or recurring updates.

“We are very enthusiastic about our partnership with Bouclair,” said Joe Valeri, co-founder, president and CEO of Lucernex. “Our cloud-based platform is available when and where Bouclair needs it most and will provide complete visibility across the organization.”

About Lucernex

Founded by industry innovators, Lucernex™ provides cloud-based real estate lifecycle, lease compliance and lease accounting solutions to emerging and enterprise companies in more than 20 countries across five continents. Our solutions help 180 brands in tens of thousands of real estate locations drive efficiencies, increase revenue, and reduce cost. Lucernex is the market leader in helping customers mitigate risk through regulatory compliance of the new FASB and IASB guidelines. Visit http://www.lucernex.com for more information.

About Bouclair

We believe that home starts with a feeling. That's why we're here - to inspire and enable you to discover and build your own vibe. Proudly Canadian with 100+ stores across the country and 24/7 online shopping.

###