The attorneys at The Harris Law Firm have dedicated their careers to providing individuals and families in need with the experienced and passionate legal representation they require to secure the beneficial outcome they deserve. Through their efforts, these family law attorneys have earned national recognition for the work they do in the courtroom and at the negotiation table. The Harris Law Firm is proud to announce that eight of the attorneys at our firm were recently voted to the lists of Super Lawyers 2017 and Rising Stars 2017.



Richard A. Harris: Selected to Super Lawyers 2006-2008, 2015-2017

Angela Arkin: Selected to Super Lawyers 2017

Carrie Chaille Eckstein: Selected to Rising Stars 2012-2017

Katherine Ellis: Selected to Rising Stars 2014-2017

Kelly E. Lynch: Selected to Rising Stars 2017

Sangeetha Mallavarapu: Selected to Rising Stars 2015-2017

Heather Strack: Selected to Rising Stars 2017

Jennie R. Wray: Selected to Rising Stars 2013-2017

Being selected to either list requires the attorneys to pass a multiphase selection process to even be considered. These candidates need to be nominated, at which point a team of independent evaluators will research their qualifications and background. Only the top 2.5 percent of attorneys who have been practicing law for 10 years or less or are 40 years old and under are selected as Rising Stars, while only the top 5 percent of attorneys who don’t fit that criteria are selected as Super Lawyers.

