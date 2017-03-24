Exceptional Women in Publishing (EWIP) is pleased to announce Janice Min (@janicemin) as recipient of its 2017 Exceptional Woman in Publishing Award.

Min, strategist with Eldridge Industries and former co-president and chief creative officer of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, will be honored at EWIP’s Women’s Leadership Conference on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The conference theme is “Standing Together: 20 years of Exceptional Women in Publishing,” and celebrates EWIP’s 20th anniversary.

“Janice Min is a true visionary and innovator in print and digital publishing,” said EWIP President Vera Chan. “She’s a leader and turnaround artist of the highest caliber, successfully remaking publications on both coasts and expanding their reach in new arenas. We are excited to recognize her.”

Under Min’s leadership, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) has won multiple awards, including a National Magazine Award for General Excellence, Special Interest, in 2015 and 2016.

Min rose to prominence as the top editor of Us Weekly which she remade into a consumer and advertising juggernaut. She took the helm of THR in 2010, engineering one of publishing’s biggest media turnarounds. In 2014, she also took over Billboard with similar results. Today, The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group reaches more than 24 million readers a month online, with a social footprint of more than 20 million.

Min has also led a move into live events and television, executive producing THR’s award-winning entertainment roundtable series for A&E and SundanceTV. Video from THR and Billboard, with online shows airing from every film and music festival, is on Facebook, and Min oversees the entertainment news groups’ dedicated Facebook Live team.

Min helps elevate women in media through Billboard’s annual Women in Music show, Woman of the Year, and Women in Music list, which identifies the 50 most powerful female executives in the industry. THR presents an annual Women in Entertainment VIP breakfast, which honors a female pioneer and leader in her industry with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.

In addition, The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program annually pairs 15 to 20 high school junior girls with top-level women in the entertainment business.

Min, a graduate of Columbia College and Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism, currently serves on The Paley Center for Media’s Los Angeles Board of Governors.

Min will be a featured keynote at EWIP’s Women’s Leadership Conference. The 2017 daylong conference includes two tracks, personal brand and business strategy, with speakers from Facebook, LinkedIn, Wired magazine, Yahoo!, Livestrong, Via magazine, KQED, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, San Francisco Chronicle and more. Details about the conference can be found on ewip.org.

About the Exceptional Woman in Publishing Award

Each year EWIP honors an accomplished woman with the Exceptional Woman in Publishing Award. We select someone who has achieved prominence in her career, made extraordinary contributions to publishing, and demonstrated success and leadership in nontraditional and/or exceptional ways. Recipients, beginning with Gloria Steinem in 1999, inspire all of us.

About Exceptional Woman in Publishing

Exceptional Women in Publishing was established in 1998 to educate, empower and support women in publishing and to educate, empower and support women and girls through the power of publishing. In addition to events, workshops and trainings offered throughout the year, EWIP presents its signature Women’s Leadership Conference each spring, and honors an Exceptional Woman in Publishing. For more information about EWIP and to join, see ewip.org or email info@ewip.org. Follow EWIP on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.