Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) today announced the expansion of its Dallas global headquarters at the prestigious Crescent Court in downtown Dallas. The move follows a series of major gains in the company’s fortunes, including its recent acquisition of the iconic Kodak digital imaging patent portfolio from Intellectual Ventures, the launch of its first China joint venture, and the imminent opening of its first Beijing office.

“After record growth over the last year and the first quarter of this year, our client pipeline continues to expand beyond initial expectations,” noted David Pridham, co-founder and CEO of Dominion Harbor. “The patent transaction market has clearly rebounded from its 2013 trough, and Dominion Harbor has capitalized on this new situation and produced significant results for our F500 and G2000 clients.”

In addition to the new Dallas headquarters, Dominion Harbor also has offices in Plano and Austin, Texas, Raleigh, North Carolina and Orlando, Florida, and the aforementioned Beijing office. The company currently has over 5,000 patents under management, and its current momentum follows a record series of deals over the last four quarters. These include:



Q1 2016 Forbes Contributing Author on Patent-related business topics

Q2 2016 Acquisition of idealAsset – IP commercialization technology platform

Q3 2016 Announced H-P Client Engagement

Q4 2016 Announced Kimberly-Clark Client Engagement

Q4 2016 Announced first of many Intellectual Ventures’ Client Engagements

Q1 2017 Purchased the pioneering Kodak patent portfolio

Q1 2017 Re-launched IPWire.com – Dominion Harbor’s IP publishing arm

Q1 2017 “IP…Frequently” Podcast – an honest and irreverent look at the IP industry writ large

Q1 2017 Announced IPedia Reports – actionable, patent intelligence platform

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is one of the world’s premiere intellectual property transaction and advisory firms, with close to $1 billion in revenues generated for its clients. It provides its clients with unmatched transactional expertise, a full spectrum of IP transaction and advisory services, and unrivaled access to highly targeted and credentialed licensees. DHE maintains its industry leadership with its IPedia patent intelligence solution and IPWire.com – The Patent Expert’s Resource.

