Cover of new personal wealth management book "TECH SUCCESS: How Technology Executives and their Families Manage Meaningful Wealth" “Whether you are looking for a change of lifestyle, contemplating retirement, or still enthusiastically working, Tech Success provides thought-provoking ideas to help plan your future” said Scott Curtis, President, Raymond James Financial Services.

Trevor Strudley, CFP®, and Heather Stiles, CRPC®, of the Capitola branch of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, announced the release of their new book “TECH SUCCESS: How Technology Executives and Their Families Manage Meaningful Wealth.” The book is a practical, accessible guide for technology executives who want to build, protect, and transfer multigenerational wealth while making a meaningful difference in their community and the world.

“Whether you are looking for a change of lifestyle, contemplating retirement, or still enthusiastically working, this book provides thought-provoking ideas to help plan your future” said Scott Curtis, President, Raymond James Financial Services.

“Busy technology executives are seeking answers. How do they enjoy their innovative careers, take care of their families, protect their financial resources, and make the world a better place? Even work-optional and retired executives are sometimes not sure they made the right financial decisions,” explained Trevor Strudley, private wealth manager for technology executives. “TECH SUCCESS focuses on the factors we see enhance or wreck successful lives. The information in this book can help tech execs verify whether they are on plan or need to take action.”

In writing TECH SUCCESS, Strudley and Stiles, a husband-wife team, distilled more than three decades of Silicon Valley and Santa Cruz experiences. The book contains lessons learned from hundreds of client experiences, and insights from specialists in the fields of wealth management, financial literacy, tax and estate planning, insurance, community service, and philanthropic giving.

“Technology professionals use their skills, knowledge, social networks, and financial resources to make a difference in our community," said Heather Stiles, branch manager.

TECH SUCCESS is available on Amazon, at Silicon Valley and Santa Cruz independent bookshops.

All proceeds from book sales will be donated to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County.

Raymond James Financial Services in Capitola, California, provides concierge wealth management services for successful technology executives and families in the Santa Cruz and Silicon Valley areas. The team works with local tax, legal, risk management, and philanthropic advisors to implement individualized solutions for each client’s personal needs and financial situation.

Visit TechSuccessBook.com for more information.

For media relations:

Heather Stiles, CRPC®,

Branch Manager or

Trevor Strudley, CFP®,

Private Wealth Manager for Technology Executives

Phone: 831-464-6416

Registered Office:

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC

2121 41st Avenue, Suite 206,

Capitola, CA 95010

https://www.raymondjames.com/stiles-strudley

About the Authors:

Trevor Strudley, MSc, MBA, CFP®, has three decades’ experience with technology, covering the spectrum of high-tech, biotech, and clean-tech. He spent two decades launching new technology products and companies, internationally and domestically, from small start-ups to large multinational corporations. After start-ups, IPOs, and private-equity investing, he became a partner in his wife’s private wealth-management practice, focused on making work optional for Silicon Valley technology executives and their families.

Heather Edith Stiles, CRPC® works closely with successful families and women executives, especially those preparing for or enjoying retirement. Heather also leads the branch’s institutional investment work with nonprofits, foundations, and endowments.

Heather Stiles and Trevor Strudley have affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services since 1992.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.:

Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,100 financial advisors serving approximately 3 million client accounts in more than 2,900 locations throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $622 billion. Public since 1983, the firm has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1986 under the symbol RJF.

Additional information is available at http://www.raymondjames.com.

Copyright © 2017 Raymond James Financial Services

Please note: changes in tax laws may occur at any time and could have a substantial impact upon each person's situation. While we are familiar with the tax provisions of the issues presented in this book, as Financial Advisors of RJFS, we are not qualified to render advice on tax or legal matters. Clients should discuss tax or legal matters with the appropriate professional. Raymond James' sponsorship, endorsement, association or affiliation of/with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County or its activities is not implied, nor should it be inferred.