In November 2016, the Amherst Youth Hockey Team partnered with SimpleFund, a Free Mobile Fundraising App, as part of their annual Fall Fundraiser. Each year Amherst Youth Hockey raises money for various expenses such as traveling to tournaments, tournament fees, and equipment. In addition to their old standby fundraisers like selling discounted car wash vouchers, they decided to try something new.

Teams all over the country like Amherst Youth Hockey are always looking for new and fun ways to raise money that does not rely on asking the players and their family members for additional money. After all, they were already spending hundreds of dollars per player on ice time, uniforms and gear. The SimpleFund Mobile Fundraising App offered the team a new and unique way to raise money without having to buy/sell anything, or ask for donations

SimpleFund rewards users for doing things inside the app that they already do every day on their smartphones. Users can Read Articles, Watch Videos, Install Apps, Take Surveys and Shop at Top Retailers. Each time a user interacts with a piece of content or walks into a national chain store like Target or Walmart, they earn points via the app. Those points are translated into dollars and ultimately donated directly to the users selected organization (Youth Sports Team, Church, High School Band, PTA etc)

“We are thrilled with the fundraising success of the Amherst Youth Hockey Team,” said Jon Carmen, SimpleFund Co-Founder, and CEO. “This is exactly what we built SimpleFund for. As parents of young children, we are constantly being asked to buy things to support our kids’ activities. We buy the popcorn and coupon books because we feel it’s the right thing to do. But each time, we think there has to be a better way, and we are happy to say; now there is.”

“We really enjoyed using the SimpleFund App to raise money for the team this year,” said Steve Witt, Amherst Youth Hockey - Head Coach. “It really is an easy way to fundraise, using technology that most people are comfortable with. I would recommend SimpleFund to any not-for-profit organization looking for additional ways to reach their fundraising goals. It didn’t cost us anything, it is incredibly easy to use and the best part is people can do this on their own time, from anywhere. All you need is a few minutes a day from everyone in your group using the app and the money starts to add up fast!”

About SimpleFund

SimpleFund, a free app available for iOS and Android, launched in November 2016. SimpleFund allows anyone with a smartphone and a few minutes to spare, to raise money for their favorite Not-For-Profit organization without having to sell anything, buy anything or ask for donations. SimpleFund is a Start-Up company based out of the growing Start-Up scene in and around Buffalo, NY.