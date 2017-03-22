Axiomatics Logo ABAC is a flexible form of access control, and it is finally starting to receive the significant amount of industry attention it deserves.

Axiomatics, the leader in fine-grained dynamic authorization, today announced that Gerry Gebel, vice president of business development, will speak at the Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC 2017) workshop, hosted in conjunction with the 7th Association for Computer Machinery (ACM) Conference on Data and Application Security and Privacy (CODASPY) 2017. CODASPY takes place in Scottsdale, Arizona from March 22 through March 24.

On Friday, March 24, the final day of CODASPY 2017, Gerry will present a paper he co-wrote with Axiomatics colleagues David Brossard and Mark Berg. The paper, titled “A Systematic Approach to Implementing ABAC” discusses how to overcome the challenges associated with implementing ABAC successfully across an entire enterprise. Gerry will also participate on a panel with other members from industry, academia and NIST to discuss practical applications of ABAC as well as future trends for ABAC.

“ABAC is a flexible form of access control, and it is finally starting to receive the significant amount of industry attention it deserves,” said Gerry. “At this year’s ABAC 2017 workshop, we look forward to collaborating with the community of researchers interested in all aspects of ABAC.”

Security concerns have rapidly moved up the software stack as the Internet and web have matured. The security, privacy, functionality, cost and usability tradeoffs necessary in any practical system can only be effectively achieved at the data and application layers. CODASPY provides a dedicated venue for high-quality research in this arena, and seeks to foster a community with this focus in cyber security.

