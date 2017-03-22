“We are honored that Samsung has chosen Arteris IP as a key enabler to their ASIC business, allowing them to offer higher performing turnkey SoCs to their customers in less time and at a lower price,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris

Arteris Inc., the innovative supplier of silicon-proven commercial system-on-chip (SoC) interconnect IP, today announced that Samsung Electronics has licensed Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP for use by its foundry customers.

In addition to offering the best performance, power, and die area, Arteris interconnect IP is highly flexible, enabling users to easily create system-on-chip (SoC) platforms that can be quickly optimized to meet customer-specific requirements. The Arteris IP configuration suite incorporates advanced simulation and architectural exploration technologies that allow design teams to quickly configure their interconnect. Furthermore, Arteris IP products create automated verification testbenches, Accellera IP-XACT output and SystemC models for use in external system level simulation environments. All these benefits combine to ease and accelerate the creation of SoCs for delivery to foundry customers.

“We are honored that Samsung has chosen Arteris IP as a key enabler to their ASIC business, allowing them to offer higher performing turnkey SoCs to their customers in less time and at a lower price point,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris. “Arteris interconnect IP is a key technological foundation to creating custom systems-on-chip in less time.”

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides system-on-chip (SoC) interconnect IP and tools to accelerate SoC semiconductor assembly for a wide range of applications. Rapid semiconductor designer adoption by customers such as Samsung, Huawei / HiSilicon, Mobileye, Altera (Intel), and Texas Instruments has resulted in Arteris being the only semiconductor IP company to be ranked in the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists in 2012 and 2013. Customer results obtained by using the Arteris product line include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. More information can be found at http://www.arteris.com.

Arteris, FlexNoC. Ncore, and the Arteris logo are trademarks of Arteris. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

