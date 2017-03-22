Deployable networks expand the reach of LTE into areas not typically covered by fixed infrastructure.

Star Solutions and ESChat today announce they have partnered to enable Star Solutions' deployable 4G LTE networks in public safety LTE Band 14 with ESChat's secure Push to Talk platform. Used by the US Military, and federal, state and local first responders, ESChat also includes integrated Location Tracking and Mapping and Multimedia Messaging. Star Solutions' deployable LTE product line includes the patented IMPAC and COMPAC systems, featuring compact size for transportability and ease of operation and use.

LTE deployables will be used to ensure public safety broadband networks are able to provide additional network coverage, sufficient capacity and emergency communications during disasters or incident response. Embedding mission critical applications in deployable infrastructure simplifies the deployment process by adding out of the box independent functionality.

“Not only will our deployables enable access to broadband data applications, they will offer local capabilities which include a powerful communications suite plus interoperability with existing LMR/tactical radio assets as well,” states Jack Mar, CEO of Star Solutions.

"Deployable networks expand the reach of LTE into areas not typically covered by fixed infrastructure,” said Josh Lober, President, ESChat. “Search and Rescue, firefighting and remote tactical operations are some of the applications where deployables will change the public safety landscape.”

Both companies are participating at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESChat will be demonstrating its Secure Push to Talk over the Star Solutions’ IMPAC Band 14 LTE Deployable using SonimXP7 handsets. The Band 14 LTE network is connected to a Tait P25 Trunking Network via ISSI, and an Avtec Scout Console connected via CSSI. Star Solutions will be exhibiting at booth #3106 and the solution will be available for demonstration at ESChat's booth #3000.

About Star Solutions

Star Solutions (http://www.starsolutions.com/) is a leading supplier of mobile network infrastructure solutions with special focus on Rural/Remote, Enterprise and Rapid Deployment/Disaster Recovery applications. Star Solutions has deployed systems and networks over 30 countries to mobile operators, government agencies, military, mines, law enforcement, disaster relief, and public safety.

More information can be found at http://www.starsolutions.com/

About ESChat

ESChat (http://www.eschat.com/) is the leading solution for carrier independent secure Push to Talk (PTT) over LTE communications. SLA is celebrating its 25th year in the wireless communication industry, providing solutions for military, government, industrial and commercial applications. In addition to the ESChat products, ESChat technology is available for partner licensing and can be found in numerous other PTT solutions. All ESChat enabled partner solutions are compatible with each other.

More information can be found at http://www.eschat.com/