Large panels of Cambridge Architectural metal mesh were used to texturize the new $21.1 million Katy Grand Park & Ride, in Katy, Texas. The massive, 600,000 square-foot-garage opened in February and was built on an 11-month accelerated schedule to accommodate the growing number of Metro bus riders in West Houston.

Architects from developer NewQuest Properties worked with Cambridge’s engineers to specify the Cubist mesh pattern (80 percent open area) and Eyebolt attachment system used to secure more than 20,800 square feet of metal fabric to the precast concrete parking structure.

Although metal mesh is hung vertically on most projects, a combination of upright and sideways-mounted panels were used on the Katy garage to

provide an engaging aesthetic feature to the façade and corner stairwells.

“During the day, there is an iridescent sheen to the metal created by the sunlight,” said Mark Wade, Project Manager for EFI Panels, which installed the mesh. “Depending on your angle, it creates a rainbow-like effect.”

At night, the mesh is illuminated with LED uplighting and gel filters create a splash of color against the stainless steel fabric.

Located on the northeast corner of Grand Parkway and the 16-lane, I-10 West (known as the Katy Freeway), the garage offers 1,650 spots to park and ride commuters. A dedicated bus lane on its west side makes for easy drop off and pick up.

“The mesh treatment is a really nice way to dress up what is an otherwise ordinary parking structure,” said Wade. “It’s a large, high profile project with hundreds of thousands of vehicles passing by every day. The mesh really makes a difference.”

Cambridge – a participant in the International Parking Institute’s Green Star program for sustainability – uses a cold forming process for the mesh that generates less environmental impact than processes for heat-treated products. The mesh is not susceptible to the weather, is virtually maintenance-free and has an indestructible life cycle.

Project Owner: Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County

Developer: NewQuest Properties, Houston

Location: Katy, Texas

Architect: NewQuest Properties

General Contractor: Arch-Con, Houston

Installer: EFI Panels, LLC, Simonton, Texas

Metal Mesh Pattern: Cubist, 80% open area

Attachment System: Eyebolt

Total Square Feet of Mesh: 20,800

Completion Date: February 2017

