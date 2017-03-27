Kerr Consulting Acquires Software Link

Kerr Logo "This acquisition expands Kerr’s personal resources and skills, geographical footprint, support for additional offerings and puts Kerr in the top tier of Sage North American resellers,” per Dave Kerr, CEO of Kerr Consulting.

Kerr Consulting is proud to announce the acquisition of Software Link based out of Atlanta, GA. Founded in 1996, Software Link has been a Diamond Level Partner with Sage focused on supporting Sage X3, 100, 500, HRMS and Business Works. Over the past few years Software Link has been one of the fastest growing Sage X3 partners in the United States. As a result of this acquisition, Kerr Consulting is gaining geographical presence and the talents of Software Link’s skilled staff.

“It was important for me to find a partner that not only shares my values but also would keep all of my team in place. In addition, I wanted a partner that had the resources to take what I had built to the next level. Kerr Consulting represents all of these key areas,” says Stanley Kania, the selling owner of Software Link.

“Software Link represents a significant addition to Kerr Consulting’s depth and breadth of expertise, empowering us to better serve our existing and future clients. This acquisition expands Kerr’s personal resources and skills, geographical footprint, support for additional offerings and puts Kerr in the top tier of Sage North American resellers,” per Dave Kerr, CEO of Kerr Consulting.

Proviso, a New York based private equity company, recently acquired a majority stake in Kerr Consulting. Proviso seeks to provide capital and strategic resources to established lower middle-market and founder-owned businesses in a variety of industries with experienced management teams, a solid operating history and hyper-growth potential. According to Reginald Binford, Managing Partner and Founder of Proviso, “ Proviso is working with Kerr to expand their ERP, CRM, hosting, and telecom services through acquisitions and organic growth.”

Founded in 1987, Kerr Consulting is a full-service provider of IT services including accounting and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, along with customer relationship management (CRM) and human resources software. Kerr’s client base is global, with more than 2,200 clients in all 50 states and more than 20 countries; Kerr serves its clients through 12 offices across the United States. The company is a premier-level Sage reseller and ranks consistently in the top North American Sage resellers.