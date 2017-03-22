More Than Just a Platform, AMP Is A State Of Mind

Introducing The Future Of Commercial Real Estate The Calgary Release is truly a whole new way to analyze, predict and take action on key performance metrics, no one else is providing these advanced capabilities.” - Santoshkumar Rajasekaran, Head of Product at AMP.

The future of enterprise technology will be defined by real time analysis and the connection between each role and User. AMP has completely reimagined how teams deliver their next level of success. Full of updates that are an industry first, now you can predict your performance like never-before.

From predicting future revenues to increasing your NOI performance, AMP Technologies makes the impossible, possible.

“The Calgary Release is truly a whole new way to analyze, predict and take action on key performance metrics, no one else is providing these advanced capabilities.” Shares Santoshkumar Rajasekaran, Head of Product at AMP. “We are dedicated to bring new innovations to life, in the easiest way possible. Our platform allows Users to fully engage their entire organization in every role to maximize every opportunity, every second. Making our clients and partners better, with the BEST innovative features available.”

Software with substance, AMP makes their Users unstoppable with a completely new way to maximize revenues and lower operational costs. Teams can seamlessly gain valuable insights that produce action based behaviors – FULLY optimizing organizations - from any device, anywhere in the world. Take-a-look at what’s in store with this latest release:

All The Power You Need. All In One Platform.



NEW Financial Reporting Dashboards

o Deep analysis on tenant mix and Industry mix

o Leases with and with out future rollover

o Real Time NPV comparison

o Enhanced Ubermanger Mobile App

o Real Time moving averages for key metrics

o Forecasting future revenue, expenses and NOI



FULLY Responsive Real Time User Assignments

o Assign primary and collaborative Users

o Manager scorecard by role effectiveness

o Clearly view property rankings and key data points

o Expirations and future actions

o Vacancy, budgets and pipeline

o “What If” scenarios to compare future revenue

Along with Built-In ANALYTICS completely re-imagined, seamless control from platform to mobile, social collaboration with tenants and the community and so much more…

