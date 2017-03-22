We are committed in providing only the best solution to help retailers lead in the changing landscape of consumer behavior. - Sandeep Walia, President, Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific, a leading provider of industry specific business solutions powered by Microsoft Dynamics, will be presenting webinar sessions on how retail companies can increase their customer satisfaction levels and promote business growth.

Re-Imagine Retail with Technology

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific will provide an in depth look at Omni-Channel Retail, Point of Sales Software, Loyalty Management, and Retail Business Intelligence. These solutions allow retailers to make important decisions towards marketing, planning, and targeting costumers with richer experiences.

Date: March 21st, 2017

Time: 11:00 am to 12:00 pm SGT

Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics

Help your online sales channel out-perform the competition with E-commerce for Microsoft Dynamics. The fully functional, highly integrated e-commerce system is scalable to help merchants increase their revenue. Out-of-the-box capabilities like self-service order entry, customer service, account administration, and more help to significantly reduce operating costs.

Date: March 24th, 2017

Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm SGT

Register here: http://ow.ly/1j4Q309Ztjw

Loyalty Management Solution

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific’s Loyalty Management Solution built on Microsoft Dynamics CRM uses powerful shopper analytics to deliver reports and analytics to create and manage loyalty programs. The solution provides points accrual, redemption and targeted offers for specific segments of customers, across channels.

Date: March 28th, 2017

Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am SGT

Register here: http://ow.ly/tY6j309Ztli

“We are committed in providing only the best solution to help retailers lead in the changing landscape of consumer behavior. ” said Sandeep Walia, President, Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific. “These webinars will showcase how Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific can provide you and your business the right tools to succeed.”

For more information about the Retail Industry Webinars, please email apacsales(at)hitachi-solutions(dot)com.

About Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. helps its customers with industry solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 enhanced with world class Business Analytics, and Portals and Collaboration. Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific offers solutions in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam. Recognized as the Microsoft ERP Partner of year in 2015 and 2015 and Microsoft Partner of the Year in Asia Pacific in 2015, Microsoft CRM Global Partner of the Year in 2014 and the 2014 Dynamics Global Outstanding Reseller of the Year. For more information, please visit: http://apac.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the core IT Companies of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2015 (ended March 31, 2016) totaled 10,034 billion yen ($88.8 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at http://www.hitachi.com.