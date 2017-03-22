Making a Difference with a “A Better World” – the Pop with Soul Sensation Jaysin Voxx Releases New Song to Encourage Positivity in Pop Music "My vision is that we all would like to change things for the better, we are just unaware of how easy it is to make a difference." - Jaysin Voxx, Singer/Songwriter

Jaysin Voxx, the Pop with Soul Sensation from the Bay Area who wrote and sang the Billboard hit “Cause Everytime” and award winning song/video “Hands On Me” has just released his newest single called “A Better World”.

Inspired by Michael Jackson, Prince, and George Michael and records like “Heal the World”, “Purple Rain” and “Amazing”, Voxx wrote the song “A Better World” to empower people with positivity. “I aspired to create a song that is pure positivity, with no other overtones or alternate intents”, he says. “As I wrote in my lyrics, 'Music, gonna heal the world tonight!'” Voxx is setting out to conquer a change to create a movement of positive pop music and to encourage others to be kind to one another.

“There’s a long list of little, simple things we can all do to improve our time on this planet, and we need to start today”, Voxx states. “My vision is that we all would like to change things for the better, we are just unaware of how easy it is to make a difference. I want to see this song be the first of many ‘Positive Hits’ here in America and across the globe so we can begin to make ‘A Better World’”.

“A Better World” was recorded at Pacifique Studios, in North Hollywood where such greats as Justin Timberlake, Enrique Iglesias, 98 Degrees, Prince, and now Jaysin Voxx have recorded hits. Others who have recorded at Pacifique are Ne-Yo, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Miguel, The Black-Eyed Peas and Kanye West.

Voxx has been making stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York City as he finishes a slew of groundbreaking new music for this year. He recently attended and was interviewed on the Red Carpet for the City Gala at the Disney Concert Hall during Grammy Week supporting the International Arts & Philanthropy Foundation. Legendary musician and humanitarian Quincy Jones was presented the City Gala's Lifetime Achievement award by billionaire philanthropist John Paul DeJoria co-founder of the Paul Mitchell line of hair products and The Patrón Spirits Company. Voxx was also invited to attend the 'WINNERS' gallery exhibition and celebration of Grammy and Oscar Stars at the Morrison Hotel Gallery & Sunset Marquis co-hosted by Julian Lennon.

Voxx has a style that has been compared to Justin Timberlake and Chris Brown. He calls it “Pop with Soul”, an inventive way to merge today’s Top 40 and 90’s R&B. Voxx was born on the stage so, much like Bruno Mars, he is influenced by the power of LIVE and has a stage presence to match. He started his career with a rare opportunity to write a song for Akon’s Konvict Muzik titled “Goddy Body”. Since then, he’s been in the studio with many heavyweights in the music industry. Voxx has worked with two-time Grammy nominee Kenny Smith, Telly Award Winning Phillip Peterson (Pink, A$AP Rocky, Trey Songz, Ed Sheeran, Flo Rida, Lupe Fiasco) and Grammy Winning Mastering Icon Evren Goknar (Universal, Capitol Records, Montell Jordan, Snoop Dogg, Zedd, and the Voice). Voxx, now with “A Better World”, adds to his list of heavy hitters P.e.b. Rocks and Big Kast from Heat Squad, two very talented producers who made their mark early on working with Drake and Boi-1da Productions (“Best I Ever Had”, “Forever”, and “Work” with Rhianna).

Voxx and his new single “A Better World” was recently added to the roster at http://www.radiomusic.com; he is listed among the most loved artists of today with his song, and fans have ability of listening to the full version for a limited time.

“A Better World” is now available on iTunes, CD Baby and Amazon.

Check out Jaysin Voxx at his website http://www.jaysinvoxx.com and on YouTube.

Follow him on at Facebook/Instagram/Twitter and Google Play at Jaysin Voxx.

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact:

Kelly Bennett

Bennett Unlimited PR

(949) 463-6383

Kelly(at)BPUnlimited(dot)com

http://www.BennettUnlimitedPR.com