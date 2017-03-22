ERP Maestro Our mission is to save companies running SAP time, effort and expense when it comes to managing controls for access by building beautifully simple, turnkey solutions to solve their problems.

ERP Maestro, a leader in cloud-based automated controls for access to SAP®, announced today significant enhancements to its Access Analyzer software as a service platform. The new capabilities are being introduced to attendees at the annual SAPinsider GRC and IIA GAM conferences this week and give enterprises unprecedented visibility into the causes of SAP access risk and security weaknesses.

Online drill-down reporting lets companies visualize their risk with a beautifully enhanced, simple interface. Customers can dig deeper to understand the root causes of authorization issues by simply clicking – then determine the users that have actually executed on that risk. Financial Impact Analysis allows further drill-down capabilities to understand actual modifications made. It also allows compliance teams to associate a monetary value to associated risk and any potential fraud.

Financial Impact Analysis

Financial Impact Analysis is a new add-on module of Access Analyzer that empowers IT, Audit and business process owners with the ability to quickly see and search modifications made to data in SAP that indicate potential fraud or other access-related risks. This allows a laser-focus into only those actions that pose the highest risk for an organization, and accelerates the time for remediation.



Deepest level of access utilization detail available: Exposes not just what a user can change, but what a user actually did change using the access granted.

Determine financial relevancy of risks: A monetary value can be assigned to the modifications made to help identify instances of fraud. This information is often requested by auditors but is also very valuable in understanding the tangible risk to the business.

Powerful query tool: Users can search the SAP change log by transaction code, user, business function or rule and filter results to show only records reflecting changes during the period analyzed.

Longer change data storage: Because Access Analyzer is powered by the cloud, SAP change log data may be stored for longer than what is typical with existing solutions – as long as 18 months.

Online Dashboard and More Reporting Features

Access Analyzer’s reporting features become significantly more powerful when backed by the change data and intelligence provided by Financial Impact Analysis. Beautiful, high level dashboard reporting provides a meaningful picture of risk at-a-glance, with the added ability to drill all the way down to specific changes made that triggered the risk, and who executed those changes.



Change-Data Utilization Overlay: The current overlay of actual utilization that exists in several Access Analyzer reports is now augmented with actual change data behind the utilization, further isolating Executed Risk to allow simplification and reduction of a remediation programs.

Simple online, drill down reporting: Beautiful dashboards, built using ERP Maestro’s award- winning best practices-based reporting.

Periodic Analysis and reports: Ability to schedule recurring Analysis jobs and recurring One-Click Reports.

Additional Enhancements to Preventative Controls

Deep dive into periods of elevated access: Modifications made by users while they had elevated access is now integrated. Search based on dates, user, specific transaction codes, and set up recurring searches.

Compliant provisioning supports job based designs: Role tagging allows administrators to annotate Roles, making them very easy for non-SAP users to find and select for provisioning. This is a key feature that empowers task-based role grouping in the provisioning process.

“Our mission is to save companies running SAP time, effort and expense when it comes to managing controls for access by building beautifully simple, turnkey solutions to solve their problems,” said Jody Paterson, CEO and Co-Founder of ERP Maestro. “These enhancements are a huge step towards fulfilling that mission, and reflects all the learnings we’ve had from our customers these last four years. It will make people’s lives easier, and I couldn’t be more excited to introduce it to the market.”

