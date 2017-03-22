The usage of automated audit technology to detect risks is essential as SAP environments become more complex and vulnerable to breaches.

ERP Maestro announced today at the SAPinsider GRC 2017 conference that the company has teamed up with Grant Thornton, LLP to enhance audit and advisory services for its clients running SAP® ERP applications. The globally-recognized audit firm has begun utilizing ERP Maestro’s cloud-based Access Analyzer solution in client audit and advisory projects, which accelerates identification and remediation of access risks in SAP.

Grant Thornton is the latest in a growing group of external audit firms with which ERP Maestro has engaged in the last year. From boutique, industry-specific consultancies to a global Big 4, these companies have looked to ERP Maestro for the technology needed to meet the increased completeness and accuracy standards being enforced by the Public Company Accounting and Oversight Board (PCAOB) and other regulatory bodies.

Through the agreement, Grant Thornton utilizes Access Analyzer with clients to run a one-time segregation of duties (SoD) and sensitive access risk analysis. After the audit or advisory project concludes, the solution is then available to the client as an annual ERP Maestro subscription. This option enables continuous monitoring of SoD conflicts, sensitive access and the automation of controls around access to the SAP environment, thereby reducing the burden of remaining compliant.

“The usage of automated audit technology to detect risks is essential as SAP environments become more complex and vulnerable to breaches,” said Ben Harder, Managing Director, IT Assurance, Business Risk Services at Grant Thornton. “Leveraging the ERP Maestro technology enables Grant Thornton to provide our clients with a higher level of accuracy in our findings, and do it more quickly.”

Jody Paterson, Co-founder and CEO of ERP Maestro adds, “We are thrilled to be able to add Grant Thornton to our list of audit partners and add value to their audit, advisory and SAP-focused security assessment services. We share the vision of improving their clients’ security and risk environments, and are completely committed to helping them succeed in that endeavor.”

About ERP Maestro

Using the power of the cloud paired with in-house SAP® and audit expertise, ERP Maestro takes the complexity out of managing access risk and security in SAP environments with a software-as-a-service that provides risk-based, business-ready segregation of duties and sensitive access reporting, automated emergency access and secure provisioning. Expert hands-on guidance along the way empowers organizations to accelerate fraud prevention, audit preparation and governance, risk and compliance (GRC) maturity. Learn more at http://www.erpmaestro.com.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.6 billion and operates 59 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

See more at: https://www.grantthornton.com/about-us