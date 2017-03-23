Empowering parents and students. When parents discover these kind of respectful educational options for their kids they become filled with hope and courage. Past News Releases RSS

Every parent wants their child to succeed. So why are many of their kids suffering in school?

The answer is complicated. But the solutions to these problems are quite simple.

Many of these solutions will be presented on Saturday, March 25, 2017 in San Jose, CA.

When students are allowed to pursue their own interests and passions they restore their motivation in life. They begin to understand that they create their futures and take responsibility for achieving their own goals. It’s a beautiful thing.

Top educators from around the world are gathering to help parents understand the philosophies and practices of their respectful schools, academies, and programs. Many of these educational options have been operating successfully for over ten years.

After years of working with parents and students, these leaders have empowered thousands of lives. In many cases, their students become paid professionals in fields they love.

Attendees of the Education Options Expo will learn about: self-directed learning centers, apprenticeships, holistic schools, journalism school, homeschooling, deschooling, democratic schools, hip-hop education, self-directed curricula, and threat prevention tactics.

“Everyone can point out problems in the school system. But the founders of these schools, academies, and programs have created real solutions for the problems we see in schools. When parents discover these kinds of respectful educational options for their kids they become filled with hope and courage. Then, as their kids begin pursuing their interests and passions, they start developing critical skills and attitudes which lead them to a life of success and fulfilment,” says David Rodriguez, Founder of the Education Options Expo.

Presentations to be delivered:

Kenneth Danford - "The Liberated Learners Network: Spreading the North Star Model"

Co-founder of NorthStar Self-Directed Teen Center, Sunderland, MA.

Jill Pillot - "For Innovative Fashionistas: Follow Your Passion with an Apprenticeship"

Founder of Ricochet Academy, San Mateo, CA

Wes Beach - "Self-Directed Learning & Meaning"

Founder of Beach High School, Soquel, CA

Luke Rudkowski - "How Students Can Become Influential Journalists"

Founder of Change Media University, New York City, NY.

Connie Giffin - "Holistic Education: Mother Nature & Unconditional Love in Action"

Educator, Author, Vilcabamba, Ecuador

Rahman Jamaal MC - "Learning Thru Rap: How to Make the Most of Your Words"

Founder of Rap Force Academy, Redwood City, CA

Dr. Paul Bulakowski - "Self-Directed Curriculum that Respects All Students"

Co-founder of Mind My Education, Berkeley, CA

Valerie Jaeger - "Deschooling: How Students & Parents Transition into Homeschooling"

Founder of Full Circles Education, Union City, CA

Dale Brown - "Survival Scouts: Preventive Threat Management for Students"

Founder of Threat Management Body Guard Academy, Detroit, MI

Matt Beaudreau - "Find a Calling. Change the World."

Owner of Acton Academy Rocklin, Rocklin, CA

David Rodriguez - "How to Find an Apprenticeship You Love"

Founder of Valor Academy, San Jose, CA

