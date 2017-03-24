The Kings Fortune LLC Acquires Roseville Pottery Trademarks.

The Kings Fortune LLC announced today the issuance to it by the United States Patent and Trademark Office of two trademarks well known in the American pottery Industry, Roseville® and Roseville Pottery®.

The trademark for Roseville® number 5,168,439 is for CLASS 21: Ceramic sculptures, vases, vessels, bowls, plates, and pots.

The trademark for Roseville Pottery® number 5,168,438 is for CLASS 21: Ceramic sculptures, vases, vessels, bowls, plates, and pots.

"The addition of these trademarks to our growing portfolio is a boon to the vintage pottery collecting community,” said Ms. King. “Fakes and reproductions of vintage pieces have long been problematic for collectors and dealers alike. By utilizing the legal protections that come with these trademarks we can begin to curtail the production and distribution of any fakes or reproductions imported into or created within the United States,” she said.

The Kings Fortune LLC has also contracted with Marina Bosetti of Bosetti Art Tile to produce limited edition framed art pottery tiles under the Roseville brand. These large decorative tiles with Art Nouveau styling are scheduled be available in the summer of 2017.

Demand for high-quality collectible pottery made in the United States is growing rapidly as more consumers seek rare and unique decorative arts, and look for those pieces which could become heirlooms for future generations. The Roseville Pottery® brand seeks to become a market leader in providing the highest quality artisan ceramic products to a very demanding and discerning public.

About The Kings Fortune LLC:

The Kings Fortune LLC is a leading dealer in Art Pottery and Glass utilizing multiple online marketplaces for maximum exposure to consumers. The Kings Fortune LLC provides vintage and antique products to an ever-growing collector base as well as high-end decorators. Please visit https://theKingsfortune.com to view the current inventory selection.

About Marina Bosetti:

Since graduating from the Pratt Institute with an BFA in sculpture in 1982, Marina Bosetti has devoted her life to refining her relationship with clay. Despite a progression from sculpting to pottery to art tile, Marina’s work has consistently distilled the abstract, sensual and spiritual aspects of life into accessible design, image and easy-to-care-for, durable artwork. Please visit http://BosettiArtTile.com for more information.