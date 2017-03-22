Constructech recognizes Plexxis Mosaic Mobile Construction Apps Among The Commercial Top Products for 2017

The Plexxis Software mosaic mobile construction apps for subcontractors has been recognized among Constructech’s Top Products for Commercial Construction for 2017

Mosaic Mobile

PMs, foreman and supers work as a team on drawings with takeoff properties, timecards, extra work orders, purchase orders, labor and material breakouts, production and any job files and forms at a level that is not possible with other construction apps

Toronto, ON (PRWEB)

Plexxis Software, a technology provider for high performing subcontractors is proud to be recognized among Constructech’s Top Products for Commercial Construction for 2017. Each year, the editors at Constructech magazine name the commercial Top Product Award winners which represent the most innovative technological solutions revitalizing commercial construction and enable major contractors to take on some of the industry’s most challenging projects in smarter and more efficient ways.

Chad Pearson, Director of Business Development for Plexxis says; “Our mobile, estimating and pm | accounting software development teams invented a powerful way for our mobile apps to work with our Oracle database. This has enabled PMs, foreman and supers work as a team on drawings with takeoff properties, timecards, extra work orders, purchase orders, labor and material breakouts, production and any job files and forms at a level that is not possible with other construction apps.”

“With a renewed focus on construction in the country, the contractors will have their work cut out for them,” says Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech magazine and president of Specialty Publishing Media. “The Top Products chosen this year have proven to help construction professionals stand out in a competitive marketplace.”

Subcontractors interested in learning more about mosaic mobile can contact Plexxis for a demonstration. For more in-depth analysis and information on the 2017 Commercial Top Products winners, be sure to pick up the Spring 2017 issue of Constructech magazine or check out the digital issue by downloading the Constructech app in the Apple or Android App Store.

ABOUT PLEXXIS SOFTWARE
Plexxis Software creates innovative technology for specialty trades. All solutions are designed on a powerful single source Oracle database with purpose driven features for estimating, project management, accounting, mobile, and business intelligence.

ABOUT CONSTRUCTECH MAGAZINE
Constructech magazine is where construction and technology converge. The publication influences construction professionals to unleash the business value of technology.

Chad Pearson
Plexxis Software
+1 (416) 574-1677
