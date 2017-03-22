We’ve created this report to help members of the industry understand key policy initiatives and trends that will drive financial regulation over the next year

Clutch Group, a leading legal, risk, and compliance analytics and consulting firm, has published its Annual Financial Services Regulatory Highlights Report for 2017 covering the major policy initiatives and enforcement trends expected from 26 of the world’s most powerful and influential global financial regulators such as the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) among many others. The release of the report coincides with the 2017 Compliance and Legal Society Annual Seminar hosted by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). Clutch is a presidential sponsor, the highest tier available of the seminar to be held at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina from March 19th to 22nd.

This is the third consecutive year that Clutch has published its Financial Services Regulatory Highlights Report. The report has been compiled following in-depth research of each regulatory body’s proposed plans, public statements, and past enforcement actions. It is designed to quickly and lucidly provide a general overview of the global regulatory state as well as brief summaries of the anticipated focus areas for major regulators in the financial world’s most critical jurisdictions.

This year, Clutch has highlighted several trends that have emerged as common themes in global regulators’ plans for the year ahead and beyond:



Political Change and Deregulation

Fintech and Regtech

Financial Resilience and Resolvability

Conduct and Culture

“At Clutch, we are continuously engaged with the world’s most influential regulators and key stakeholders at the largest financial services institutions to track movements in enforcement, compliance, and surveillance,” said Charles Haste, Regulatory Head at Clutch and former supervisor for the FCA who currently leads Clutch’s Regulatory Consulting practice. “We’ve created this report to help members of the industry understand key policy initiatives and trends that will drive financial regulation over the next year. We view it as our continuous regulatory engagement summarized in a flight’s worth of reading for leading executives.”

“As an organization, our goal is to help the world’s largest financial firms achieve compliance and align their operations with the key priorities of global regulators across investigations, compliance, and surveillance,” said Varun Mehta, EVP—Client Engagement, Clutch Group. “Our Regulatory Consulting team not only tracks these priorities, but helps design programs to manage their impact. This report, designed to be a quick and compelling read, concisely covers tremendous ground and enables key stakeholders to stay on top of emerging trends.”

The report briefly covers the following jurisdictions and regulators:

International Organizations – Financial Stability Board || - Basel Commitee on Banking Supervision || International Organisation of Securities Commissions || International Accounting Standards Board || International Association of Insurance Supervisors || Bank of International Settlements

European Union - European Banking Authority || European Central Bank || European Commission || European Securities and Markets Authority ||

Germany - Federal Financial Supervisory Authority

Switzerland - Financial Market Supervisory Authority

United Kingdom - || Bank of England || Financial Conduct Authority || Prudential Regulation Authority || Serious Fraud Office

China - State Administration of Industry and Commerce

Hong Kong - Hong Kong Monetary Authority

Singapore - Monetary Authority of Singapore

United States - Commodity Futures Trading Commission || Consumer Financial Protection Bureau || Department of Justice || Federal Reserve || Financial Industry Regulatory Authority || Office of the Comptroller of the Currency || Securities and Exchange Commission

To download the report, visit http://info.clutchgroup.com/financialservicesregulatoryhighlights-report2017

About Clutch

Clutch Group is a leading legal, risk, and compliance analytics and consulting firm headquartered in Washington D.C., with offices in NY, Chicago, London, Bangalore, Zurich and Hong Kong. The firm is dedicated to helping companies in the financial services, life sciences, and energy industries solve complex problems presented by the exponential growth of data and regulation. Clutch’s global team of attorneys, consultants, and technologists leverage deep subject-matter expertise and Clutch.IQ, a suite of cutting-edge data analytics solutions, to help clients manage large-scale litigation and investigations, conduct comprehensive communications surveillance, and re-engineer their internal legal and compliance functions. Clutch has been recognized by industry authorities including Nelson Hall, the New York Law Journal, Chambers Global, Frost & Sullivan, and Dun & Bradstreet and is regularly featured across major industry and market publications. For more information, visit http://www.clutchgroup.com.