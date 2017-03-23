MOBI Executive Elected President of Leading Industry Organization

MOBI, a mobility management platform enabling enterprises to centralize, comprehend, and control their device ecosystems, is pleased to announce that its President, Mitch Black, has been elected President of the Technology Expense Management Industry Association (TEMIA).

As President of MOBI, Black leads the company’s go-to-market strategy and organization. Leveraging his years of industry leadership experience and knowledge of the enterprise mobility space, Black works closely with the MOBI Co-Founders on the company’s overall direction while providing daily executive leadership. Black is also actively involved in many of the sales, marketing, and client success aspects of the company and manages MOBI’s strategic partnerships and industry relationships. Born and raised in rural Indiana, he attended Marian College (now University). Today, he lives with his wife and four children in Carmel and supports several Indianapolis-area nonprofit organizations.

Black is excited to begin his tenure as President of TEMIA, and envisions a bright future for the organization. “The digital transformation of the workplace is radically reshaping the way work is done in every industry and organization. Mobility is leading the proliferation of connected devices, and ultimately, the evolution of traditional Telecom Expense Management (TEM). I’m honored to serve TEMIA as President, and I’m excited to serve the organization as we navigate this migration from legacy TEM to a more encompassing connected device ecosystem in the enterprise and better serve our members.”

Joe Basili, TEMIA Managing Director, said, “It is great to have Mitch Black assume as TEMIA President. His vision for TEMIA aligns well with the direction TEMIA and its members are moving towards out of traditional TEM and into a range of services and value proposition that is broader and more ambitious. I look forward to working with him and the new board.”

Founded in 2009, MOBI's platform helps organizations achieve greater visibility, increased efficiency, enhanced control, and reduced costs associated with their mobility programs. MOBI manages more than 900,000 connected devices and has been successfully implemented nationally and abroad by the world’s leading brands.

MOBI sets itself apart with its software-first enterprise solutions. Most mobility management vendors lead with services; their product is ancillary. Whereas it’s MOBI’s software that enables its services to deliver more value to customers. MOBI’s best-in-class analytics tools drive intelligent customer decision-making, and its robust and scalable architecture offers the ability to expand with customers’ connectivity needs.

“TEMIA is a terrific organization leading the advancement of our industry,” said Scott Kraege, Co-Founder and CEO of MOBI. “Mitch’s continued engagement and election within TEMIA mirrors his leadership, strategic direction, and innovation at MOBI.”

