CeraNet, Inc., a leading Green Data Center and Managed Solutions Provider was awarded the City of Columbus, GreenSpotLight award by the Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Columbus City Councilmember Elizabeth Brown. The GreenSpotLight awards are presented to leading businesses that demonstrate exemplary environmental performance. CeraNet worked with clients, local public utilities, and government organizations to discover more energy efficient solutions that upgrade computing systems, reduce costs, and minimize the environmental impact.

"For those businesses and households looking to go green, look no further than GreenSpot,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “Organizations like our award winners, use GreenSpot’s strong framework to adopt sustainable practices. They are contributing to make Columbus a beautiful, healthy, and prosperous city.” Columbus Councilmember Elizabeth Brown, chair of the Council Environment Committee, recognizes these businesses for their sustainability efforts, adding, “The GreenSpotLight winners demonstrate that being sustainable is good for our community, good for the environment, and good for business.”

CeraNet recently launched an initiative to drive 1,000,000 kWh in energy savings for 2017 through an ongoing partnership with clients, AEP of Ohio’s Data Center Program, and the Columbus GreenSpot. Jason Harris with CeraNet stated, “We’ve committed $100,000 to help clients discover innovative ways to upgrade their technology while saving massive amounts of energy.” These funds will be used to help clients transition from old inefficient physical servers to new high efficiency equipment that power cloud computing solutions. “We offer free expert assistance that enable organizations to develop comprehensive IT infrastructure solutions that not only give them more for their IT budget, but also show them how they can be environmentally friendly at the same time,” added Mr. Harris. Additional information on green data center solutions: https://www.cera.net/GreenSpotLightAward/

The Columbus GreenSpot program inspires, educates, and recognizes households and businesses that adopt sustainable actions in the areas of conserving and protecting water, conserving energy, and reducing waste. There are more than 15,000 GreenSpot members and it is a free program to join at https://www.columbus.gov/greenspot/

About CeraNet

CeraNet was founded in 1996 and is located in Columbus, Ohio. CeraNet is in business to help clients solve complex business issues and create innovative e-business solutions in the most economical and environmentally sustainable way. CeraNet's core data center infrastructure solutions are based on its HybridPLUS services that allow you to combine your colocation equipment, dedicated physical equipment, and high availability cloud computing solutions into one seamless, easy to use control panel. CeraNet provides advanced expert technical consulting and management services with experienced engineers to help support your systems and business needs. For more information about CeraNet, please visit http://www.cera.net.