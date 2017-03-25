Top Garden Media Group Coverage in 2016

Justin Hancock of Costa Farms on Lunch Break with Tanya Rivera It’s been a wonderful year for hits! Here’s to a successful 2017! Want to be featured on our hit list next year?

Getting earned media coverage meaningful for Garden Media Group's clients is the number one priority as a public relations partner.

All through the year, Garden Media aims to provide material helpful to clients’ goals and bottom lines. By crafting stories and press releases, working with key influencers and pitching client’s key messages to gain coveted media placements, Garden Media wows clients year-round.

Here are a few of the top media placements Garden Media garnered in 2016, how each hit was achieved and why it mattered to their clients.

Drum roll please!

On a media tour in New York City, Garden Media secured an interview on the Wall Street Journal’s Lunch Break Live program for Costa Farms, one of the nation’s largest growers of ornamental plants. This video clip was picked up by both Amazon and Yahoo Finance leaping it to the number one placement of the year with a total reach of 974 million.

For Davey Tree, there are an arsenal of tree experts on hand pitched to regional markets. For this placement, their arborist spoke to CBS New York about the area’s Asian long-horned beetle infestation. The segment aired on the radio and shared online to more than 23 million.

This placement in Better Home and Gardens was a highlight for BrazelBerries. With their amazing collection of edible berries for the home consumer, Garden Media pitched the idea of story that would involve both gardening and food in spring of 2015. The BH&G team came to BrazelBerries’ farm in the summer of 2015 for a photoshoot which made it into a larger story on cooking with blueberries reaching more than 7.6 million.

For the launch of new product a clear PR strategy is needed. Part of the strategy is sending product samples to selected media so they have a personal experience using the product. Garden Media launched the GrowBox in November and were thrilled for this December placement on the Inhabitat green blog, which reaches more than 14 million!

