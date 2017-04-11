Joe Kuncharia The company has an impressive history of sustained unprecedented growth, being innovative and entrepreneurial

SPOSEA, a privately held company and software innovator in the Dynamic Price Optimization & Management for the ERP and E-Commerce software market, today announced the immediate appointment of Joe Kuncharia as President, Americas.

The popularity of SPOSEA's BrightPrice suite of solutions in the Price Optimization market is unstoppable, and because of its ongoing success, SPOSEA has decided to step-up its efforts to increase its market share in the Americas.

In his management role at SPOSEA, Kuncharia directs all commercial responsibilities for the Americas and is a member of the company's executive team. He is charged with continued expansion of introducing our price optimization solutions in the market. A design thinking and innovation management expert, Joe has over 24 years of experience ranging from Software Engineering, Product Management, Business Development and Operations. He has been living, working and managing teams across North America, Europe and Asia-Pac. As a strategic thought leader, entrepreneur and product evangelist, Joe led several start-ups with innovative solutions to realize net new revenue streams and rapid growth.

"We are pleased to welcome Joe to our team, with demonstrated leadership experience to support Sposea's global growth trajectory," stated Anjo De Heus, CEO & President of Sposea. "Through his contributions, we will continue to meet the significant demand for our dynamic price optimization solutions in both the ERP and E-Commerce market."

"I am honoured to join the leadership team of Sposea in times of continued development and expansion," said Kuncharia. "The company has an impressive history of sustained unprecedented growth, being innovative and entrepreneurial. I look forward to contributing to the many opportunities available to Sposea."

Sposea's BrightPrice solution suite, provides price and deal data management, optimization, simulation and CPQ for ERP Software (such as SAP Software) and Dynamic Pricing for GEO target price optimization for E-Commerce platforms like WebSphere Commerce, Oracle Commerce, Hybris, Shopify, Magento, Intershop, Shopware, Shopify, Woo commerce, osCommerce, 3dcart and many others.

About Sposea

SPOSEA B.V. SIMPLIFYING Dynamic Price Optimization for ERP Clients and E-Commerce Retailers. With its family of products, BrightPrice Manager, BrightPrice DealManager, BrightPrice MarketDynamics and Darwinpricing, SPOSEA provides its customers with out of the box solutions for effectively optimize pricing.

Sposea B.V., headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and offices in Morristown, New Jersey, and Kerala, India.

