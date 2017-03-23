CrossOver Mac (and Linux) version 16.2 incorporates code from Wine 2.0 CrossOver 16.2 is a testament of the commitment we have to our customers. In less than three months, we have been able to make significant improvements for several applications, like Office 2013 and Quicken 2017.

CodeWeavers, Inc., developer of CrossOver—the easiest, fastest way to run Windows software on Mac and Linux—announced today the release of CrossOver 16.2. With CrossOver 16.2, you can run thousands of Windows software titles, without the need for a Windows OS license.

Released in December, CrossOver 16 supported Microsoft Office 2013 on both macOS and Linux for the first time. It also brought the convenience, ease, and interoperability of the full-featured modern Office suite to our Linux and macOS customers.

CrossOver 16 was the first version of CrossOver to run 64-bit Windows applications. In the latest update, CrossOver 16.2 incorporates code from Wine 2.0, the open-source technology that allows Windows applications to be run on Linux. With the improved Wine core, CrossOver 16.2 users will be able to run many more Windows applications with enhanced performance and graphics.

“CrossOver 16.2 is a testament of the commitment we have to our customers. In less than three months, we have been able to make significant improvements for several applications, like Office 2013 and Quicken 2017,” exclaims President James Ramey. “We’re very excited to see this much progress in 16.2, and we are working very hard to maintain this effort throughout the year.”

CrossOver 16 is immediately available for purchase or a free trial at http://www.codeweavers.com.

Wondering if your favorite Windows software title will run under CrossOver? Visit http://www.codeweavers.com/compatibility to find out.

