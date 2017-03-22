ASHRAE_logo_RGB.jpg ASHRAE’s Annual Conference brings together thousands of professionals who strive daily to innovate sustainable technology for the built environment,

ASHRAE is pleased to host industry professionals and experts at its upcoming Annual Conference from June 24-28. The five-day event boasts eight conference tracks, tours, social events and a keynote message from Derreck Kayongo, CEO of the Center for Civil and Human Rights. Additionally, 2017-18 ASHRAE President Bjarne W. Olesen, Ph.D., Fellow ASHRAE, Life Member, will unveil his presidential theme during the President’s Luncheon on Monday, June 25.

Registration is now open for the event, which will take place in Long Beach, Calif. at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center. Committee meetings will be held at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach and the Renaissance Long Beach.

“ASHRAE’s Annual Conference brings together thousands of professionals who strive daily to innovate sustainable technology for the built environment,” says 2016-17 ASHRAE President Tim Wentz, Fellow ASHRAE, HBDP. “This conference provides unequalled networking opportunities and showcases top-notch programming that will help those professionals continue shaping the industry for a sustainable future.”

Among the conference’s most anticipated elements, this year’s Technical Program features several new tracks, including one on net zero energy (NZE) – a topic that has been at the forefront of the building industry recently, especially in California.

The Technical Program will address the benefits of NZE, how to achieve construction goals in the design and operation of buildings, how Title 24 of the Energy Efficiency Standards for Residential and Nonresidential Buildings will require all commercial buildings to be NZE by 2030, and more.

Technical Program tracks include:



Net Zero Energy Buildings: The International Race to 2030 (NEW);

Building Life Safety Systems (NEW);

Commissioning: Optimizing New and Existing Buildings and their Operations;

Controls (NEW);

Fundamentals and Applications;

HVAC&R Systems and Equipment;

Refrigeration; and

Residential Buildings: Standards Guidelines and Codes (NEW)

The conference’s fifth annual Research Summit will report the latest research results on building science and renewable energy and its impact as we move toward NZE buildings.

ASHRAE Learning Institute will offer two full-day seminars, and eight half-day courses during the conference. Courses include Efficient Energy Management in New and Existing Buildings; Designing High-Performance Healthcare and HVAC Systems; and High-Performance Building Design: Applications and Future Trends. More information can be found at http://www.ashrae.org/longbeachcourses.

Those interested in sitting for one of six ASHRAE certification exams must apply by June 2. The exams include: Energy Assessment, Energy Modeling, Commissioning, Healthcare Facility Design, High-Performance Building Design and Building Operations. Learn more and apply at http://www.ashrae.org/longbeachexams.

Learn more and register for the 2017 ASHRAE Annual Conference at http://www.ashrae.org/longbeach. ASHRAE is pleased to grant complimentary registration to editorial staff and members of the press. Contact Allen Haynes at ahaynes(at)duffey(dot)com for more information.

