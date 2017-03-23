Spring Flea Markets Await – 7 Great Picks from Kovels

Spring is in the air and flea market season is not far off. Spring is a busy time for flea markets. It’s the best time to find antiques and collectibles that dealers discovered during the winter. And it’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the bustling search for vintage furniture, clothing, jewelry, advertising and more. The big three antiques markets — Original Round Top Antiques Fair in Texas, Renninger’s Kutztown Antique and Collector’s Extravaganza in Pennsylvania and Brimfield Antiques and Collectibles Show in western Massachusetts — are always good to target, and their dates are listed below. But here are 4 other markets, listed from the east heading west, that collectors will find are worth a visit as the spring flea market season gets underway.

1. Original Round Top Antiques Fair – Spring Antique Week

4036 Texas Hwy., Round Top, Texas

March 27 to April 1, 201

http://www.roundtoptexasantiques.com

2. Renninger’s Kutztown Antique and Collector’s Extravaganza

740 Noble St., Kutztown, Pennsylvania 19530

April 27 to 29, 2017 and June 22 to 24, 2017

http://www.renningers.net/

3. Brimfield Antiques and Collectibles Show

Brimfield Town Hall, 23 Main St., Brimfield, Massachusetts

May 9 to 14, 2017

http://www.brimfieldshow.org

4. Brooklyn Flea

Brooklyn, New York

Saturdays: Brooklyn Flea Williamsburg: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 90 Kent Ave. Brooklyn

Sundays: Brooklyn Flea DUMBO, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Manhattan Bridge Archway, 80 Pearl St., Brooklyn (DUMBO – short for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass)

A newcomer to the flea market circuit, the Brooklyn Flea has been called “hipster heaven.” Every weekend, the markets feature hundreds of vendors offering furniture, vintage clothing, antiques and collectibles, as well as jewelry, art and crafts by local artisans and trendy food. And starting the first weekend in April, through October, the markets move outdoors – Saturdays in Williamsburg and Sundays in DUMBO. While it’s smaller than many other markets, what it lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality. What could be nice than spring at a funky flea market in New York?

5. Springfield Antique Show & Flea Market

Clark County Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ohio

March 18-19, April 8-9, May 19, 20, 21 Extravaganza, and June 17-18, 2017

The Springfield Antiques Show and Flea Market has been called “One of America’s Best” by CNN and some top publications. Held 9 times a year at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ohio, it is known for a vast selection of antique and vintage items, as well as midcentury modern pieces. In addition to the regular shows, there are Extravaganza weekends in May and September that feature over 2,000 vendors, 20,000 customers and lots and lots of food. They pride themselves on a unique mix, saying to “expect the unexpected” vintage, antique, re- & up-cycled, artisanal goods and locally sourced producers.

6. Nashville Flea Market

The Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee

Spring Fling: March 24-26, 2017,

Spring Extravaganza: April 21-23, 2017

Spring Fest: May 26-28, 2017

The Nashville Flea Market is considered by many to be one of the top ten flea markets in the country. It’s been operating for almost 60 years. With an average of 2,000 booths, dealers and vendors from 30 states offer items every month. It advertises a huge and unique selection of antique furniture, dishware, clothing, rugs, jewelry, leather goods, more, as well as specialty foods. Dates are above; hours are usually Friday 8 a.m. to 5p.m., Saturday 7a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

7. Alameda Point Antiques Faire

2900 Navy Way (at Main Street), Alameda, California. But take public transportation.

First Sunday of each month: April 2, May 7, June 4, 2017

Alameda Antiques Faire is a cool way to spend the first Sunday of any month. It's the largest show in Northern California and it has over 800 dealer booths that are restricted to selling items at least 20 years old. It’s picturesque and attracts high-end dealers and serious vintage collectors. But there are plenty of bargains to be found among the vintage stereos, mid-mod dining room furniture, vintage dresses, classic Barbie dolls, and much more.

Terry Kovel is America's foremost authority on antiques and collectibles. She is the well-known columnist and author of more than 100 books on antiques and collecting. With her daughter, Kim Kovel, she co-authors the best-selling annual Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide.

