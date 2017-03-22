In celebration of National Women’s History Month, Real Estate Shareholder Susan E. D. Neuberg will moderate discussions at the Women's Network Speed Mentoring event hosted by the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council (CREFC) Women’s Network March 29 in Greenberg Traurig LLP’s Washington, D.C. office.

The mission of CREFC’s Women's Network is to enhance the visibility, profile, and advancement of women in the commercial real estate finance industry, provide a structured platform within CREFC dedicated to women's initiatives, mentoring, and development of professional women, and provide networking opportunities.

The after-work seminar will consist of two parts – networking followed by “speed mentoring,” where groups will be seated at tables with senior women in the commercial real estate, finance, and capital market industries who can answer questions and engage in discussion. Additional mentors speaking at the event include Lisa Pendergast; Executive Director of Commercial Real Estate Finance Council, Latasha Edwards; Senior Vice President, RSE Capital Partners, and Swati Sharma; Founding Principal, Grove Street Investments LLC.

Neuberg focuses her practice on structuring, negotiating, and documenting debt and equity investments for global institutional and alternative investors, major lenders, advisors, and portfolio managers. She has wide-ranging business and legal experience in a broad array of real estate, finance, and capital markets transactions. She works with clients in the financial services and real estate industries on complex debt and equity joint ventures, structured finance transactions (including Freddie Mac portfolios), securitized debt and lending for practices for the CMBS industry and the restructure and servicing of non-performing loans, along with other real estate matters.

For more information or to register for CREFC’s after-work seminar, please visit here.

