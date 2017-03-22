Left to right: Jim Connolly (Audrey’s grandfather), Brianna Pavlak (Audrey’s mother), Audrey Pavlak (Make-A-Wish® child), Elise Strom (Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island), Richard Paquin (IIA

Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island donated $7,500 to Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island (IIARI) presented the check during the Providence Bruins hockey game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, March 5th.

Richard Paquin, President of Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island, and Mark Male, IIARI executive vice president, were joined for the check presentation by Elise Strom, Regional Director of Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island, along with wish child Audrey Pavlak, 4, from Cumberland, RI and her mother, Brianna Pavlak. Her wish to go to Walt Disney World Resort was granted in November 2015.

Make-A-Wish® grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy. An estimated 500 children in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are newly diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions each year. A wish is a much-needed reminder of the joys of childhood. It provides a return to a sense of normalcy and control, strength to cope with illness, and can rekindle a child’s hope for the future. As active partners in our communities, Rhode Island Trusted Choice Insurance Agents support the mission of Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island and will continue to promote this great cause.

In the attached photo from left to right are Jim Connolly (Audrey’s grandfather), Brianna Pavlak (Audrey’s mother), Audrey Pavlak (Make-A-Wish® child), Elise Strom (Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island), Richard Paquin (IIARI), and Mark Male (IIARI).

About the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island:

Founded in 1900, the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island is comprised of independent insurance agents who provide property and casualty insurance solutions to their customers and clients. Located in Warwick, IIARI participating agencies are independently owned and operated throughout most communities in Rhode Island as Trusted Choice® agents.

About Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island:

Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island grants wishes for children between the ages of 2½ and 18 years of age with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy. For a child with a life-threatening illness, a wish fulfilled provides profound joy and lasting hope to keep fighting and dreaming for the future. In its 30-year history, the organization has granted close to 8,000 wishes for children in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Visit Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island at http://www.massri.wish.org for more information, to make a donation, or to learn about volunteer opportunities. Find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/MassRIWish, Twitter at Twitter.com/MakeAWishMassRI and Instagram at Instagram.com/MakeAWishMARI.

For more information on our 30th anniversary, visit: http://www.massri.wish.org/30.