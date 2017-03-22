In recognition of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, CURE Media Group, the nation’s leading digital and print media enterprise focused on cancer patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups, and MJH Studios™, a leading producer of healthcare video content, has released a special 12-part educational video series, “No Ifs, Ands, or Butts,” that focuses on Colorectal Cancer detection, prevention and management.

Colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer death in both men and women in the United States; however, if detected early the disease can be defeated. For this reason, CURE Media Group has developed this special video series to help encourage men and women to get educated on the importance of screening in colon cancer.

“No Ifs, Ands, or Butts,” features the insight of prominent medical experts who play a role in the detection and management of colorectal cancer. Included in the program is Dr. John L. Marshall, medical oncologist at the Reusch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers of Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.; Dr. Thomas Loughney, gastroenterologist at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, D.C.; and Jhuli Patel, physician assistant, Gastroenterology, at Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The medical experts are also joined by Michael Sapienza, CEO of Colon Cancer Alliance in Washington, D.C.

Discussed throughout the series is information regarding what to expect when undergoing a colonoscopy, recognizing barriers to getting screened, and where patients can seek additional support and resources on colorectal cancer and colonoscopies.

To view this special video series, “No Ifs, And, or Butts,” please visit http://www.curetoday.com/insights/colorectal-cancer-screening.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as CURE Connections®; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® (http://www.onclive.com) platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com or http://www.mjhassoc.com.

MJH Studios™

MJH Studios™ is a world-class production facility and resource center dedicated to the development and distribution of original content, MJH Studios™ is part of the Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc. family of businesses, which includes Cure Media Group® (http://www.curetoday.com/), Onclive® (http://www.onclive.com) and Pharmacy Times® (http://www.pharmacytimes.com/), and is conveniently located in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.MJH-studios.com or http://www.mjhassoc.com.