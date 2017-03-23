Thanks to the company’s agility and the priority that it accords to the well-being of its employees, Esker ranks among the top Best Workplaces in France.

Esker, a worldwide leader in document process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced it was ranked in 29th place of the Best Workplaces France 2017 by Great Place to Work® in the category of companies with fewer than 500 employees. This is Esker’s first time participating in the Best Workplaces France ranking.

Esker is a great place to work for 94 percent of its employees

Seventy-nine percent of Esker France employees participated in the Great Place to Work survey which was conducted at the end of 2016. Employees were evaluated on their well-being at work around five main themes: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. Key results from the Great Place to Work survey include:



94 percent of employees said that Esker is a great place to work

95 percent said that there is a friendly work environment

95 percent feel they have the resources and material to do their jobs and can count on their colleagues

92 percent said they are proud to work at Esker

“Thanks to the company’s agility and the priority that it accords to the well-being of its employees, Esker ranks among the top Best Workplaces in France,” said Patrick Dumoulin, director at Great Place to Work France.

Less than 8 percent turnover signifies well-being at work

For over 30 years, Esker continues to develop and place its employees at the center of its business. Thanks to its agile approach, Esker strives to promote employee integration and growth. After hiring close to 50 employees in France in 2016, Esker maintains its ambitious recruitment plan for 2017 to support the company’s development both in France and internationally.

“I would like to thank all Esker employees. It’s because of their hard work and investment in company objectives that we are included in this classification,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. “This award recognizes their well-being at work, and I am proud to be able to offer them an excellent and stimulating work environment that allows them to flourish professionally.”

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work produces the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list and a series of Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists, including lists for millennials, women, diversity, small and medium companies, as well as lists representing many different industries.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software. Esker solutions, including the acquisition of the TermSync accounts receivable solution in 2015, help organizations of all sizes to improve efficiencies, accuracy, visibility and costs associated with business processes. Esker provides on-demand and on-premises software to automate accounts payable, order processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more.

Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2016, Esker generated 66 million euros in total sales revenue. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit http://www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.