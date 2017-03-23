Hanover Research Names Vineeta Mooganur Chief Growth Officer

Hanover Research (Hanover), a leading provider of market intelligence and related analytics, announced the appointment of Vineeta Mooganur as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Mooganur will manage the market-facing teams of Hanover’s Enterprise practice.

“Vineeta’s leadership, business acumen and service ethic will allow Hanover to deliver greater value and a more seamless client experience,” said Wes Givens, CEO, Hanover Research. “Vineeta’s impressive record of building high-performing teams will help facilitate not only our continuing growth but that of our clients as well.”

“I joined Hanover because it presented the opportunity to grow a company that has a great culture and to work with an extremely intelligent team of people. Helping executives elevate their performance and deliver outstanding results has been the primary mission of my career, and Hanover’s work is very much in keeping with that mission,” said Mooganur. “I look forward to partnering with our teams to provide differentiated, exceptional service to our clients and to building unique and longstanding relationships that help them realize their goals.”

Prior to joining Hanover, Mooganur was the Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at WiserTogether, a healthcare technology firm headquartered in Washington, DC. Mooganur also served as Managing Director of Sales, Service, and Product Support at CEB and as a management consultant at Bain & Company, working with clients in health care, retail, and technology. Mooganur holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Kettering University, as well as master’s degrees in Business Administration and Manufacturing Management from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

To learn more about Hanover Research, visit http://www.Hanoverresearch.com or email info(at)hanoverresearch.com.

About Hanover Research:

Founded in 2003, Hanover Research is a global research and analytics firm that delivers market intelligence through a fixed-fee model to more than 1,000 clients across all sectors. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Hanover employs high-caliber market researchers, analysts, and account professionals to provide a service that is revolutionary in its combination of flexibility and affordability. Hanover was named a Top 50 Market Research Firm by the American Marketing Association in 2015 and 2016, and a Washington Business Journal Top 50 Fastest Growing Company in 2014 and 2015. To learn more about Hanover Research, visit http://www.hanoverresearch.com.