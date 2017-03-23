'Dark of Light' Movie Producers Bring Awareness to Sexual Predators

Dark of Light “I think there is this visceral reaction that people have when they think of a young person getting hurt. They want satisfaction. They want to watch this movie and they want to see someone pay for that.”

A team of thug’s gang raped a missing 15 year old girl in Chicago while streaming the act on Facebook Live. In just ten days, ten young women went missing in our nation’s capital. Most recently, America has learned that Tad Cummins is suspect of abducting a 15 year old female student.

America, and the world, faces an unprecedented crisis when it comes to our failures in protecting our youth. The crisis so gnarly, Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner co-founded the charity Tech Innovation to Fight Child Sexual Exploitation.

Acts of violence against our youth, especially our nation’s little girls, is one reason the producers created the movie “Dark of Light.”

In a recent behind the scenes video, Kerry Patton (Director of Dark of Light), revealed his motivation in creating the film.

“One day I heard a story, a startling story, about an incident that happened in North East Pennsylvania involving a little girl and a neighbor.”

The incident Patton discussed involved a young girl and a sexual predator caught in the act by the girl’s step-father.

To create a movie inspired by such heinous acts comes with many challenges.

According to Markie Dennebaum (Producer of Dark of Light), the idea itself was “very ambitious.”

“I was concerned about the concept but I wanted to see if someone could do it.”

After heated discussions during the writing of the script, Ed Luecke (Co-writer and Producer) and Kerry Patton finalized a script and began the production process.

With the film about to be release on Amazon and iTunes along with other VOD platforms come April 25th, Luecke leaves viewers wondering.

“I think there is this visceral reaction that people have when they think of a young person getting hurt. They want satisfaction. They want to watch this movie and they want to see someone pay for that.”

Patton, a father of four, explains, “As easy as it would be to say we (parents) would do certain things, I think when it comes to reality, we might think differently.”

You can follow the movie through its Facebook Page

https://www.facebook.com/darkoflightmovie/

Screeners of "Dark of Light" available to media upon request.