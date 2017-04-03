We are confident that the combination of Hotel360’s portfolio companies, HeBS Digital and Serenata CRM, will provide the global hospitality industry with next-generation guest engagement and acquisition solutions for forward-thinking hotel companies.

HeBS Digital is pleased to announce its parent company, Hotel360 Technologies (Hospitality Tech Holdings LLC), has acquired Serenata IntraWare GmbH, the most comprehensive hotel CRM (Customer Relationship Management) platform in the hospitality industry today. Combining Serenata with HeBS Digital, an existing portfolio company, Hotel360 is launching the hospitality industry’s first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Past/Future Guest Engagement and Acquisition Technology and Marketing Platform.

Hotel360 was formed by HeBS Digital and Public Pension Capital LLC (PPC), a leading New York City private equity firm with extensive experience in technology-enabled business services. Hotel360’s single objective is to accelerate global expansion of its portfolio companies and acquire best-of-class hotel technology companies with complementary technology, product and service lines to better serve the global hospitality industry.

"Less than a third of hotel guests on any given night are repeat guests, while two-thirds are first-time guests. Yet many hotel companies, chains and independents keep their CRM efforts to engage and retain past guests in complete isolation from their efforts to acquire future guests” said Max Starkov, Global President & CEO of Hotel360 and HeBS Digital. “By combining HeBS Digital’s powerful guest acquisition suite (the smartCMS®, Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions) with Serenata’s comprehensive hotel CRM suite, Hotel360 is “closing the loop” with the hospitality industry’s first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Past/Future Guest Engagement and Acquisition Technology and Marketing Platform.”

According to a recent research study by Phocuswright, 79 percent of bookings on hotel websites were made by travelers that belonged to a hotel loyalty program or guest recognition program, i.e. travelers with loyalty status. Hotel360’s Fully Integrated 360-Degree Guest Engagement and Acquisition Technology and Marketing Platform will allow mid-size and smaller hotel chains, luxury and boutique hotel chains, independent hotels, resorts and casinos to utilize this technology and marketing platform to engage, acquire and retain past/future guests like never before possible.

“We are pleased to welcome Serenata into the Hotel360 family” said Thomas Uger, Partner, Public Pension Capital, LLC. “We are excited to support the global expansion and continuous growth of Hotel360’s leading technology, product, and solutions platform. We are confident that the combination of Hotel360’s portfolio companies, HeBS Digital and Serenata CRM, will provide the global hospitality industry with next-generation guest engagement and acquisition solutions for forward-thinking hotel companies.”

Serenata will operate as the “CRM Division” of Hotel360 with HeBS Digital’s President & CEO, Max Starkov, as Hotel360’s Global President & CEO. Serenata’s Management Team, including CEO Johann Deil, President Dieter Dirnberger and CTO Manuel Deil will continue in their current roles.

The combination of HeBS Digital and Serenata under Hotel360 is part of a bigger overall strategy to accelerate global expansion and provide the hospitality industry with best-of-class hotel technology, products, and services fundamental to engage and retain past/future guests, increase direct bookings, and lower acquisition and distribution costs.