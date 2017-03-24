We take quality very seriously and we realized that we needed a patent proofreading software tool to supplement our second attorney review process. We tested out multiple software tools and selected ClaimMaster as the best of the group.

ClaimMaster, the leader in patent quality control software, announced today that the IP law firm of Harrity & Harrity LLP has selected ClaimMaster software for its patent proofreading and task automation needs. Harrity & Harrity, whose motto is “We Patented Quality®”, prides itself on consistently delivering high quality work product through the use of a thorough second attorney review process and a uniform writing style that is tailored to its clients’ needs. They needed a state-of-the-art patent proofreading solution like ClaimMaster to maintain their strict quality requirements. Harrity & Harrity has integrated ClaimMaster’s tools into their robust quality control framework.

Paul Harrity, Partner at Harrity & Harrity, explained: “We take quality very seriously and we realized that we needed a patent proofreading software tool to supplement our second attorney review process. We tested out multiple software tools and selected ClaimMaster as the best of the group. We are very happy with the results.”

ClaimMaster’s CTO Dmitry Brant remarked, “Harrity & Harrity is one of the most innovative law firms when it comes to process automation and quality control, which translates into high-quality work product and savings for their clients. ClaimMaster offers many tools that will help Harrity & Harrity draft high-quality patents and streamline prosecution, so our companies are well-suited to each other. We are very proud to have Harrity & Harrity as our customer.”

About Harrity & Harrity, LLP

Harrity & Harrity is an IP boutique that has been specializing in the preparation and prosecution of electrical and mechanical patent applications since 1999. Their services include patent preparation and prosecution, patent opinions, patent reexamination, patent reissue, patent quality support, and patent preparation and prosecution training. Harrity & Harrity has, since its inception, grown and maintained a robust and prestigious client base, consisting of a number of Fortune 500 companies and some of the leading technology companies in the world.

About ClaimMaster Software, LLC

ClaimMaster Software is the leader in automated patent quality control and analysis tools for patent professionals. ClaimMaster is fully integrated Microsoft Office, helping users proofread patent documents for common errors and streamline numerous patent prosecution and litigation tasks. ClaimMaster’s tools are used worldwide by many practicing patent attorneys, agents, and paralegals in law firms and companies of all sizes, including many Fortune 500 companies and large law firms.