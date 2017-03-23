Techkon USA Launches the New Generation SpectroDens

New Generation SpectroDens

Techkon USA, the innovation leader in densitometers, spectrophotometers, and software solutions for the global print and packaging communities, announced today the release of the New Generation SpectroDENS 4, its new handheld and scanning spectro-densitometer. The instrument offers a new fully compliant ISO-13655 measurement head and the ability to seamlessly switch between spot measurements and color bar scanning up to 43-inches long without the need for additional accessories.

Like its predecessor, the New Generation SpectroDens 4 is the fastest handheld spectro-densitometer in the market. The innovative measurement head allows a single spot measurement approximately every 1 second while the patented, side-aperture design allows the operator to easily position the optics over the desired measurement location for even faster operation. The new high-resolution spectral engine fully complies with ISO-13655 requirements and enables spectral sampling in 10 nm intervals from 400 nm to 700 nm for even more accurate M0, M1, M2, & M3 measurements.

The new unibody case is precisely machined from a single block of aluminum to maximize durability and reliability in harsh production environments. In addition, a new encoder is embedded in the instrument and allows for scanning of color bars up to 40-inches in length in only 10 seconds without the need for additional accessories. Other new features include a rechargeable LiFePO4 battery for longer life and faster charging, wireless inductive charging, and NIST traceable calibration and metrology.

“The SpectroDens has long been praised for its German engineering, measurement accuracy, and ease of operation” said George Adam, President of Techkon USA. “Now with the release of the New Generation SpectroDens 4, we’ve raised the bar again in terms of accuracy, repeatability, robustness, and ease of operation. Our customers are absolutely loving the ability to measure spot locations and then with the touch of a button scan color bars up to 40-inches in length. The pressroom has long been taking measurements with legacy, ‘clam-shell’ type, devices. However, now customers are asking for more efficient and smarter alternatives and that’s just what the new SpectroDens 4 offers.”

In addition to the new features already mentioned, the New Generation SpectroDens 4 also offers the following:



InkCheck which provides press operators specific ink density adjustments to minimize deltaE’s

Support for G7 workflows with specific C,M,Y density adjustments to obtain neutral aim values

Rechargeable battery providing approximately 10,000 measurements per charge

3 mm round aperture with optional 1.5 mm aperture (customer changeable)

Pass/Fail indication against ISO printing and proofing standards

The New Generation SpectroDens 4 is on sale now and available in 3 instrument configurations; Basic, Advanced, and Premium.

About TECHKON:

TECHKON is the innovation leader in densitometers, spectrophotometers and color software solutions for the global print community. With a track record of 30 + years of continued technological excellence, TECHKON products are chosen for their high degree of measurement accuracy, repeatability, reliability and ease of operation in all sectors of the printing industry. TECHKON’s innovative color measurement solutions have led to highly successful implementations by leading OEM press manufacturers and large commercial printers, yielding dramatic gains in quality, productivity and cost savings.