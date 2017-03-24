Video marketing analytics and research company - Dumbstruck - demonstrated its innovative video-testing and emotion intelligence platform earlier this month at Second Wind’s annual Small Agency Idea Lab (SAIL) conference in Orlando, Florida. The two-day conference gathers together leaders from small-to-midsize ad agencies to share the latest insights, technologies, and growing trends in the industry.

Dumbstruck partner, ABC Creative Group - a leading full-service ad agency in upstate New York - also discussed how it utilizes Dumbstruck’s technology to win new business, increase revenue from current clients, and maximize client marketing spend.

Dumbstruck’s web-based software is specifically designed to help marketing and advertising agencies prove their video ads drive results. The platform gives agencies the ability to easily learn how viewers respond to video ads before running a campaign. Dumbstruck’s powerful technology uses advanced machine learning techniques to determine the emotions viewers experience for every moment of a video and provides actionable insights that help agencies shape how viewers respond to their ads - resulting in more effective campaigns and happier clients.

As one of the first agencies in the U.S. to integrate Dumbstruck into their ad development and testing process, ABC Creative Group says they are thrilled to expand their digital marketing services with Dumbstruck’s cutting-edge video analytics technology.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Dumbstruck to bring this powerful tool to our clients,” says Travis Bort, Owner and Creative Director of ABC Creative Group. “This will help us continue to provide proven creative solutions for them.”

Dumbstruck CEO Peter Allegretti echoes Bort’s sentiments. “We’re very excited to see a leading creative agency like ABC Creative Group using Dumbstruck to grow its business,” says Allegretti. “We’re looking forward to continuing to work with ABC and Second Wind.”

About Dumbstruck

Dumbstruck is a marketing analytics and research platform that helps agencies grow through advanced video testing and optimization. For more information visit dumbstruck.com.