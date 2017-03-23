The Town of Washington Joins the Empire State Purchasing Group We think the bid library will really help us save time in drafting more effective bids and access specifications.

Today, Town of Washington announces it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by BidNet. Local government agencies throughout New York utilize the purchasing group for bid and vendor management. Town of Washington invites all potential vendors to register online with the Empire State Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations.

The Town of Washington joins the Empire State Purchasing Group and the community of 204 participating local government agencies located throughout New York. Along with a variety of bid and vendor management solutions, Town of Washington gains access to a bid library to help with bid creation, a shared pool of vendors, and association with like-minded purchasing professionals in the area.

“Collaboration is important to us,” says Mary Alex , Town Clerk of Town of Washington. “We think the bid library will really help us save time in drafting more effective bids and access specifications,” Alex continued. “Plus it makes it easier for our vendors to access our bids.”

Vendors interested in doing business with Town of Washington and other nearby government agencies are encouraged to register at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york. Benefits of joining the Empire State Purchasing Group include:



Centralized location for bids from all 205 participating agencies

Bid alerts customized to the vendors’ products or services

Reliable and timely delivery of notifications, addendums and documents

Advanced notice of Term Contract expiration

E-Bid and E-Quote Submission

The Empire State Purchasing Group is one of BidNet’s regional purchasing groups throughout the country. It provides Town of Washington a bid and vendor management solution, document and addendum distribution, and tracking of all activity throughout the procurement process.

About Town of Washington:

The Town of Washington is located in Dutchess County in the scenic Hudson Valley region. With a population of 4,742 people, this quaint town provides a comfortable lifestyle for its residents as well as access to great education and experiences.

About Empire State Purchasing Group:

Empire State Purchasing Group is a part of BidNet’s regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies. With years of input from Procurement Professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. BidNet runs regional purchasing groups throughout the country used by over 1,100 local government agencies. To learn more about the features and module available to government agencies, please visit http://www.SourceSuite.com