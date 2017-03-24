“End Time GPS”: a dauntless and enlightened study of the second-coming of Christ, and how the salient events will interrelate. “End Time GPS” is the creation of published author, Wesley Gerboth, a World War II veteran, with a highly-regarded reputation as an explosives expert while working on military munitions and space-vehicle projects. Now, at age ninety-one, he shares the Wisdom God bestowed upon him in this publication.

“This book came into being as a result of my curiosity regarding one Bible verse,” Gerboth writes about the Scripture that served as the catalyst for his study, “actually just part of a verse. The verse is Revelation 12:2.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wesley Gerboth’s new book presents, for the lay believer, a sequential and contiguous path through the end-time, from the end of the church age to the start of the Millennium. It includes a both detailed and earthly timeline that is consistent with all of scripture. It presents a sequential four-time-segment picture of this End-Time.

This book doesn’t strive to predict a calendar time for Christ’s return, but rather prepares believers for what events can be expected to occur, so that they may be ready for the prophesied phenomenon described in the book of Revelation.

