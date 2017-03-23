The StayWell Company announced today that it has received Patient Oriented Disease Management Accreditation from the NCQA. The accreditation covers StayWell’s asthma, coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and diabetes programs.

Accredited status is granted to organizations that have excellent programs for the delivery and improvement of disease management and that meet or exceed NCQA’s rigorous standards.

“We deliver health solutions that are based on industry-leading research and real-life experiences,” said Dr. David Gregg, chief medical officer, StayWell. “This accreditation underscores our long-standing belief and position that comprehensive, best-practice programs can help people better manage challenging health conditions.”

For more than 40 years, StayWell has been an innovator in health promotion research, program development, and participant engagement. StayWell has remained an industry leader since the company’s founders published first-of-its-kind research identifying the link between health behaviors and health care costs, as well as the connection between health risk factors and worker productivity.

StayWell’s NCQA accreditation applies to disease management programs that are based on years of experience and research and that offer comprehensive education and intervention for patients. StayWell programs use video, print, digital, and mobile tools to educate patients about their conditions and provide detailed information about how to manage them.

Seeking NCQA accreditation is a voluntary process. Standards are developed with input from researchers in the field, the Disease Management Advisory Council (DMAC) and standing committees, employers, purchasers and providers of disease management programs, state and federal regulators, and other experts. Accreditation standards are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible. They can also help purchasers evaluate disease management programs and improve patient care and service.

“NCQA's Disease Management Accreditation program is thorough and rigorous. It's designed to highlight only those programs that truly improve chronic care,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane.

StayWell’s accreditation is effective for three years. To learn more about the accreditation process and standards, visit ncqa.org. For more about StayWell disease management solutions, visit staywell.com.

About StayWell

StayWell is a health solutions company that uses the science of behavior change to help people live happier, healthier lives. StayWell brings decades of experience working across the health care industry to design solutions for improving individual and organizational health outcomes, managing the health of targeted populations, and creating brand engagement for employers and health care organizations. StayWell programs have received numerous top industry honors, including the C. Everett Koop National Health Award and the Web Health Award for health engagement programs. StayWell also has received URAC and NCQA accreditation for several of its programs. StayWell is majority-owned by Healthcare Services & Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (“Merck”). The company is headquartered in Yardley, PA, and also has a major location in St. Paul, MN. To learn more, visit http://www.staywell.com.

About Merck

For over a century, Merck has been a global health care leader working to help the world be well. Merck is known as MSD outside the United States and Canada. Through our prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products, we work with customers and operate in more than 140 countries to deliver innovative health solutions. We also demonstrate our commitment to increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. For more information, visit http://www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA is committed to providing health care quality information for consumers, purchasers, health care providers and researchers.

