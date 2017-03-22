“In 2017 and beyond, IMPACT Wrestling will be working with more promotions around the world, which is best for the professional wrestling industry as a whole” - Jeff Jarrett, Chief Creative Officer of IMPACT Wrestling

TORONTO | IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., announced today that it has reached an agreement to establish a landmark alliance with Promociones Antonio Peña S.A. de C.V., the owner of Lucha Libre AAA, Mexico’s preeminent lucha libre organization founded in 1992.

The alliance will include a talent exchange between the organizations and other opportunities to collaborate with each other in their respective markets. The high-flying lucha libre style synonymous with AAA events was an early influencer of IMPACT Wrestling’s X-Division, which has produced some of the most memorable matches in professional wrestling history.

“In 2017 and beyond, IMPACT Wrestling will be working with more promotions around the world, which is best for the professional wrestling industry as a whole,” said Jeff Jarrett, Chief Creative Officer of IMPACT Wrestling. “This is an exciting time to collaborate, coinciding with AAA’s 25th anniversary and IMPACT Wrestling’s 15th anniversary. By building bridges with various partners globally, we can give fans a premier product featuring the best possible talent, which has always been a top priority. Looking to the future, IMPACT Wrestling will be unveiling more international partnerships in the coming weeks and months.”

“We are thrilled to forge this alliance with AAA, a company rooted in tradition, as we continue to grow our network of global partners, which also includes Japan’s Pro-Wrestling NOAH,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “This alliance is an important step in our international expansion strategy, bringing together the best performers around the globe as we take IMPACT Wrestling to the next level.”

“This is a very exciting announcement for AAA and it coincides with our 25th anniversary,” said Dorian Roldan, Executive VP of Enterprise Development for AAA. “My uncle Antonio Pena started working with Jeff Jarrett many years ago and my family look forward to carrying on this mutual cooperation into the future. The talent exchange will combine both massive fan bases with a rich professional lucha libre history.”

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. is a global sports media company and a leader in operating targeted specialty video channels on linear, digital and mobile platforms with offices and studios in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Anthem’s portfolio includes Fight Network, the world’s premier combat sports channel now broadcasting in the U.S., Canada and over 30 other countries, Fantasy Sports Network (FNTSY), the world’s first and only channel dedicated to fantasy sports, GameTV, a Canadian channel specializing in game-related programming such as game shows, reality series, movies and sports available in over 9 million homes, IMPACT Wrestling, a professional wrestling promotion specializing in television properties, events, products, merchandise, music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers, RotoExperts.com, a leader in fantasy sports news and analysis, DailyRoto.com, the most comprehensive and far-reaching daily fantasy sports website and Edge Sport, an extreme and action sports network recently launched in Canada in partnership with IMG. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. available in over 40 million homes, and it owns SportsGrid.com, a leader in general sports entertainment commentary.

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling specializes in television properties, events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. The roster features such greats as EC3, Bobby Lashley, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, James Storm, the high-flying X-Division, Gail Kim and the lovely and lethal Knockouts. Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT WRESTLING, broadcasts in more than 120 countries around the world, including Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Pop, a joint venture of CBS Corporation and Lionsgate, in the United States and on Fight Network in Canada.

About Lucha Libre AAA

Lucha Libre AAA (http://www.LuchaLibreAAA.com) is a media and Entertainment Company founded in 1992 by Antonio Pena Herrada and manages the IP of the "AAA" brand and another 250 characters in its league. The company produces Lucha Libre events globally including venues such as Palacio de los Deportes, Arena Monterrey, HP Pavilion, Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles Sports Arena and Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. In addition to working with sponsors such as Corona, Comex, Roshfrans and Boing, the league has released an animated movie and videogame in the Mexican market. The company is headquartered in Mexico City.