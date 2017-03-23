ABQAURP - 40 Years in Health Care Quality Certification and Education Celebrating 40 Years of Excellence in Health Care Quality and Patient Safety!

The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) is delighted to announce that 2017 marks the 40th Anniversary of ABQAURP’s dedication to Health Care Quality and Management and Patient Safety.

It is with appreciation and gratitude that ABQAURP honors those who have contributed not only to the association, but also to the Health Care Quality and Patient Safety movements. Diplomates and Members lead the way, seeking continuous improvement and solutions to provide safe, high-quality care.

Although ABQAURP’s programs have evolved over forty years, the mission in support of health care quality and the dedication and compassionate spirit of those guiding it has never changed! Quality Assurance and Utilization Review (QA/UR) Certification launched in 1987 as an innovative and voluntary program, just as the quality movement shifted with the decades into the 90’s. Later recognizing the need to address the whole care continuum, the Health Care Quality and Management (HCQM) Certification evolved to incorporate more elements of quality management and patient safety initiatives.

Within the organization’s first five years, accreditation was earned from the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and a collaboration forged with the National Board of Medical Examiners® (NBME®), relationships that still exist today. ABQAURP remains the only health care quality certification administered through the NBME; maintaining a strict standard and item writing process that is continually improved.

Everyone deserves the finest care each time they visit their health care professional. ABQAURP strives to provide a national standard for education and HCQM Certification and the evolution of a safer, more efficient, and cost effective health system.

HCQM-certified health care leaders effectively address patient safety, rising costs, inappropriate services, and unnecessary readmissions with accountability by demonstrating their understanding of quality techniques and tools to reduce medical errors, ensure patient safety, eliminate waste and unnecessary services, and avoid potentially harmful delays in care.

ABQAURP’s commitment to these issues will shape the future as certification and education continue to promote health care quality and patient safety throughout the health care field.

Come celebrate! ABQAURP’s Board of Directors and staff are pleased to welcome health care professionals worldwide to the 40th Annual Health Care Quality & Patient Safety Conference and Networking Reception celebrating this milestone on May 18-19 in Clearwater Beach, FL. Conference details can be found at: http://www.abqaurp.org/AnnualConference.

Take Pride! Diplomates should be extremely proud of their accomplishments and the credential they have earned. ABQAURP is particularly excited to honor the winner of the CHCQM Diplomate Achievement Award, being presented at this year’s annual conference.

About ABQAURP

Celebrating our 40th year of excellence in Health Care Quality and Management & Patient Safety, ABQAURP is the premier professional association providing Health Care Quality and Management (HCQM) Certification, ACCME-accredited continuing medical education, and membership to health care professionals worldwide.

The HCQM Certification is the only interdisciplinary health care quality and management examination administered through the National Board of Medical Examiners® (NBME®).

Learn more at: http://www.abqaurp.org.

ABQAURP is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. We are committed to providing superior health care quality and patient safety education. ABQAURP is approved by the Florida Board of Nursing to provide contact hours (CEs) for nurses in our educational programs.

“National Board of Medical Examiners®” and “NBME®” are registered trademarks of the National Board of Medical Examiners.